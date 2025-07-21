Bombers add receiver Max McLeod to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce on Monday the team has signed American receiver Max McLeod to the practice roster.

McLeod (six-foot-one, 197 pounds, Colorado School of Mines; born: December 26, 2000, in Seattle, WA.) joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career (2019-2024) with Colorado School of Mines and attending the Denver Broncos rookie minicamp last year.

After redshirting in 2019 and 2020, McLeod would catch 290 passes for 4,688 yards and 54 touchdowns, while rushing five times for 26 yards and a touchdown in 55 games. McLeod’s 2023 season saw him post career-highs in receptions (115), receptions per game (7.7), and average receiving yards per game (110.5).

He would finish the 2023 and 2024 seasons on the First Team All-RMAC and finished his career with the most Division 2 receiving yards since 2008.

The team has also transferred American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury to the retired list.