Elks add trio of defensive backs, including Jerrell Cummings

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added National defensive back Jerrell Cummings, and American defensive backs Jaylin Williams and Bryce Cosby, the club announced Sunday.

Cummings (five-foot-10, 185 pounds) returns to Edmonton after being among the final cuts from 2025 Elks Training Camp. The former UBC Thunderbird was a draft pick of the Toronto Argonauts (fifth round, 39 overall) back in 2024.

RELATED

» Tiger-Cats win fourth in a row after defeating REDBLACKS

» Trevor Harris shines as Roughriders bounce back against Lions

» Stamps storm past Bombers in statement win

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Williams (five-foot-10, 185 pounds) spent five seasons at the University of Indiana (2018-20222) where he compiled 152 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss), two sacks, 24 pass deflections, and six interceptions. The native of Southaven, Mississippi would go on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2023 NFL Draft, spending two seasons with the club. Williams also spent some time on the BC Lions practice roster in 2025.

Cosby (five-foot-10, 188 pounds) comes to the Elks with the most Canadian Football League experience, having spent the 2024 season with the Montreal Alouettes top-ranked defence. The Ball State grad accumulated 67 total tackles with the Alouettes, along with two interceptions and a sack. Prior to joining the CFL, Cosby spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and was named First Team All-MAC in 2020 with Ball State.