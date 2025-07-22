Alouettes place QB Davis Alexander on six game injured list

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The team has placed quarterback Davis Alexander on the six game injured list, according to the CFL’s official transactions page after the signal-caller suffered an injury in the team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 7.

Alexander missed Weeks 4 and 5 before returning in Week 7 after the team’s bye. The pivot was able to help the Als finish a 26-25 comeback win over Toronto, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Next in line to start is backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was acquired in the off-season in a trade with the Edmonton Elks for quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Bethel-Thompson has completed 45 of 72 passes for 472 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Alouettes in 2025.

Montreal now travels to Calgary to face the Stampeders on Thursday, July 24 to open Week 8.