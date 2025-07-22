AMSOIL Power Rankings: Tight race for the top

TORONTO — The race between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders for the top spot continues to be as hot as ever.

The duo won their Week 7 matchups against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions, respectively, to remain tied at 5-1 as the two top squads in the league.

Stamps and Riders also share some similarities when it comes to their success, as the No. 1 and No. 2 team in net yards of offence (Calgary 406.3, Saskatchewan 405.7) and No. 1 and No. 3 in points allowed (Calgary 18.5, Saskatchewan 25.0).

Where does each team land in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL?

1. Calgary Stampeders (5-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 41-20 win over Winnipeg

Next Game: vs. Montreal, July 24

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders have won their their third straight game by multiple possessions. The blueprint to their Week 7 win over the Bombers was a familiar one. Vernon Adams Jr. and the offence did their thing (four total offensive touchdowns) while the defence added points of their own via Damon Webb‘s pick-six. It won’t be every week that the defence scores a major, but by now opposing offences will surely have to account for the possibility of that happening at any given moment.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1)

Last week: 2

Last game: 33-27 win over BC

Next game: vs. Edmonton, July 25

Worth noting: The Roughriders were determined to prove their Week 6 loss to Calgary was nothing but a blip in an otherwise pristine start to the season, and they succeeded. Trevor Harris and the offence were dominant once again and the defence kept the Lions at bay for most of the game. A late touchdown by BC made the final score seem closer than the game actually was, as the Green and White exerted their will on both sides of the ball at Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place. Next for the Riders is an Edmonton team coming off a bye and looking to get things back on track.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2)

Last week: 5

Last game: 30-15 win over Ottawa

Next game: at BC, July 27

Worth noting: Welcome to the top three, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Scott Milanovich’s squad is riding a four-game winning streak, going from eighth in the Power Rankings all the way to third with one of the most exciting offences in the league. But that’s not all. The Ticats are also playing excellently on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only a total of 35 points over their last two games. Hamilton also leads the league in interceptions with 11 picks in six games. Destin Talbert and Jamal Peters alternated two-interception games to add yet another threat that Hamilton opponents have to be concerned about. A cross-country trip to BC provides a good challenge and measuring stick for the Ticats in Week 8.

4. Montreal Alouettes (4-2)

Last week: 3

Last game: 26-25 win over Toronto

Next game: at Calgary, July 24

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes might be without their starting quarterback Davis Alexander for the foreseeable future once more, which prompts a bit of a fall in the Power Rankings. The Als still found a way to beat the Argonauts in Week 7, though, showcasing just how resilient Jason Maas’ squad can be. With plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and veteran pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson ready to take over if needed, the Als are still in the top half of the league and could go even higher with a healthy squad. Their next challenge is a red-hot Stampeders squad that isn’t going to make it easy on them.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2)

Last week: 4

Last game: 41-20 loss to Calgary

Next game: at Toronto, July 26

Worth noting: Another team that is potentially dealing with the absence of their starting quarterback is Winnipeg. The Bombers lost Zach Collaros in the matchup against Calgary and ended up suffering a tough loss to their West Division rival. It is never wise to count the Bombers out though, as they have showed time and time again they can find ways to bounce back regardless of the circumstances they are faced with. The Blue and Gold will travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts in Week 8.

6. BC Lions (3-4)

Last week: 6

Last game: 33-27 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Hamilton, July 27

Worth noting: BC has yet to put together a big streak in 2025. The Nathan Rourke-led squad has shown promise, but was unable to take down the No. 2 team in the Power Rankings last week. Rourke still went over 300 yards once more and Ayden Eberhardt had the best game of his young career with two majors and 105 receiving yards. The defence is also second in yards allowed (323.7), which could indicate the Lions have plenty in the tank to eventually put it all together.

7. Toronto Argonauts (1-5)

Last week: 7

Last game: 26-25 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, July 26

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts fought until the very end against the Alouettes, but ultimately let an 11-point lead escape through their fingers in the fourth quarter. Receiver Kevin Mital continues to impress in his second season, providing optimism for the Double Blue going forward. They now host the Blue Bombers in Week 8 in a rematch of the 111th Grey Cup.