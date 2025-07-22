Bo Levi Mitchell moves into top 10 on all-time passer list

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell just keeps climbing up the all-time passer list.

Heading into Hamilton’s against Ottawa on Sunday night, Mitchell needed 293 yards to pass Tracy Ham (40,534) into 10th on the list. He hit that mark in the fourth quarter of the game.

RELATED

» Rewind: Bo Levi Mitchell looks to move up all-time passers list in 2025

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Last week against the Argos, the Tabbies quarterback crossed the 40,000 passing yards mark, with his 322 yards through the air in his team’s second win of the season.

Mitchell finished the game against the REDBLACKS with 327 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Ticats earned a 30-15 win.

So far in 2025, Mitchell has thrown for over 300 yards in four of his six contests. Mitchell also leads the league with 1,812 yards while also tallying 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions.