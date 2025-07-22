Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

TORONTO — Two members of the CFL.ca pick makers club had a perfect week in Week 7.

Kristina Costabile and Pat Steinberg went 4-0, as Kristina moved out of the basement of the group and Pat took over as the top dog.

Will anyone have the same fate in Week 8?

Find out below as the CFL.ca writers lock in the selections on CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch.

MONTREAL AT CALGARY



Thursday, July 24

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Calgary Stampeders took down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the second time in three weeks in Week 7. There was a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in between those two victories and with all three of those Ws, the Stamps have now firmly solidified themselves as the top team in the CFL. Vernon Adams Jr. and co. now host the Montreal Alouettes, who will be without their starting quarterback, Davis Alexander, once again. With that in mind, all of the pick makers are taking the red hot Red and White squad.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary

EDMONTON AT SASKATCHEWAN



Friday, July 25

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Edmonton returns from a bye looking to get their second win of the season and keep pace with the rest of the West Division. Remember, it’s still early in the season and the Elks are just two games behind BC and Winnipeg. As of this writing, there’s no clear answer as to who will start for the Elks under centre with both Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo splitting first team reps. Saskatchewan, on the other hand, won their fifth game of the season last week in BC, with Trevor Harris having one of the best outings of his season. Matt Cauz is the only one thinking that Edmonton’s week of rest will help them take down the Riders.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG AT TORONTO



Saturday, July 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

All eyes will be on the QBs in this matchup on Saturday night. Chad Kelly was practicing on Tuesday but Nick Arbuckle was the one who took first team reps for the Argos. Who starts for the Double Blue will be determined later on in the week. For Winnipeg, Zach Collaros left last week’s game with an injury, but was in full gear and was practicing on Tuesday morning. Regardless of the pivot starting for either club, all of the writers are still thinking the Bombers will win in the 111th Grey Cup rematch.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg

HAMILTON AT BC



Sunday, July 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Don’t look now but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are streaking. Bo Levi Mitchell and co. won their fourth game in a row last week, all coming against East Division opponents. Now the Tabbies face their first Western foe since Week 2 with a long road trip to the west coast to meet the Lions. BC, on the other hand, is coming off a loss at home to the Riders and will want to show their fan base just what they’re capable of doing with a win. Pat Steinberg is the lone writer who thinks Nathan Rourke and co. will do just that.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton