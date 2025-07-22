Riders sign American RB Mario Anderson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Mario Anderson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anderson (five-foot-nine, 208 pounds) returns to the Green and White coming off his sensation 2024 season at Memphis where he rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns. In eight of his 13 games, Anderson rushed for 100 or more yards, most notably, he rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 52-44 win over North Texas.

He also caught 52 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns that season. In recognition of his strong play, Anderson was nominated for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes outstanding performance on the field, in the community, and in the classroom.

Prior to Memphis, Anderson played for South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards and three scores (one of which was on a 75-yard run) while catching 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. Anderson began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons (2020-2022). During his time at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,560 yards and scored 19 touchdowns en route to earning the First-Team All-American honours in the Division II ranks.

Anderson attended Training Camp with the Roughriders in 2025 and spent the start of the season on the team’s practice roster.