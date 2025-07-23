CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 8

The Week 8 edition of Start vs. Sit has something for all CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet users.

This week feels promising for a pair of running backs, along with a star receiver who is regaining his bearings after a return from the injured list.

On the opposite side of the coin lies a pair of pivots facing unfriendly matchups that should keep them out of most fantasy lineups.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Montreal (4-2-0) at Calgary (5-1-0), Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 24

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-5.5)

O/U: 50

Start: Sean Thomas Erlington, RB, Montreal, $7,800 Salary

Sean Thomas Erlington has emerged as a reliable fantasy asset, scoring at least 11.6 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’s also found the end zone three times in that span, including majors in his last two contests. Thomas Erlington comes into Week 8 as the league’s fourth-leading rusher with 291 yards while adding six receptions on 10 targets.

The Stampeders have allowed a league-low seven offensive majors but are seventh with 383.7 yards allowed per game. With Davis Alexander ($14,000) sidelined and on the six-game, the Alouettes will turn more toward Thomas Erlington, who gets to face a Calgary run defence that’s yielding a CFL-high 5.5 yards per carry. The stage is set for Thomas Erlington to continue his revival, and his salary is friendly enough to fit your lineup. Don’t be surprised if Thomas Erlington continues his TD streak this week, especially if Montreal can give him 15-18 touches from scrimmage.

Sit: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $9,700 Salary

Cole Spieker ($9,500) comes off a 27.9 FP performance in Week 7, while Austin Mack ($9,200) returned to the lineup. The duo will get a large share of targets from McLeod Bethel-Thompson, ($11,000) as Montreal will likely be without star receiver Tyson Philpot ($11,700) for a second straight game. Tyler Snead had three straight games of double-digit fantasy production in Weeks 2 to 4 but has seen his production tail off with outings of 7 FP and 6.7 FP the past two games.

Calgary’s pass defence has allowed just seven passing majors and ranks second in opponents’ passing efficiency at 84.3. Snead has averaged 14 yards per catch but has eclipsed six targets just once this season. In what could be a low-scoring affair, Snead feels like the odd man out among Alouettes receivers this week, although better days lie ahead.

Edmonton (1-4-0) at Saskatchewan (5-1-0), Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 25

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-10)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Samuel Emlius, WR, Saskatchewan, $11,200 Salary

The Riders welcomed their star receiver in Week 7, with Samuel Emilus catching two of his three targets for 78 yards. Having Emilus back feels perfectly timed with a matchup against the league’s worst pass defence in the Elks, who have allowed 330 yards per game.

Emilus scored 27.3 fantasy points in Week 1, and with him using Week 7 to get the rust off, he and Trevor Harris ($14,800) will make up for lost time at the expense of an Edmonton defence that has given up a league-high 13 passing majors. When he’s on the field, Emilus is the clear WR1 for the Riders, and it won’t take long on Friday for him to reestablish himself in that role. Count on Emilus to be among the top fantasy producers in Week 8, so find the space to fit his salary into your lineup.

Sit: Tre Ford, QB, Edmonton, $12,800 Salary

Was Tre Ford’s 3.7 FP in Week 6 a one-off, or is he the pivot who accounted for six majors in Weeks 3 to 5? The answer lies somewhere in between.

The Elks are last with 218.2 passing yards per game with a league-low six touchdown passes. Ford’s struggles in Week 6 may have opened the door for Cody Fajardo ($8,000) to replace him in the lineup, yet neither feels like a strong fantasy play, although Saskatchewan is eighth in passing yards allowed with 329.2 per game. If Ford does start, he will need to be more of a presence as a runner for him to be a viable fantasy option. Edmonton’s uncertain receiving corps also works against Ford, making him a tough recommendation to start.

Winnipeg (3-2-0) at Toronto (1-5-0), Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-2.5)

O/U: 49.5

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary

Brady Oliveira has totalled 220 yards from scrimmage in the past two games while averaging a run of at least 10 yards once every six carries. The reigning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian has scored 33 FP in those two games and feels on the verge of a huge breakout. With Zach Collaros ($13,500) likely returning to action after an injury sidelined him in the Week 7 loss to Calgary, the offence will have the balance necessary to attack a Toronto defence that has given up a league-worst 18 offensive majors.

The one thing Oliveira has yet to do this season is find the end zone, a fact that should be changed on Saturday. He has averaged 19.5 touches per game in the last two weeks, and that high volume of work will translate into a major as the Blue Bombers will seek to snap their two-game losing skid.

Sit: Nick Arbuckle, QB, Toronto, $12,500 Salary

Passing yards is no problem for Nick Arbuckle, who enters Week 8 third in the league with 1,691. He’s also thrown for a pair of majors in three of his last four games while completing 71.4 percent of his passes.

Miscues had tempered Arbuckle’s fantasy production. He’s thrown a league-high eight interceptions and has been sacked a CFL-high 16 times, offsetting his positives. Winnipeg has allowed a league-low 59.9 percent completion rate while also second only to BC with nine interceptions. Getting the ball downfield will be a challenge for Arbuckle, but it’s a challenge fantasy users shouldn’t involve themselves in this week.

Hamilton (4-2-0) at BC (3-4-0), Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-3)

O/U: 55.5

Start: Kiondré Smith, WR, Hamilton, $5,400 Salary

Breaking news: Kenny Lawler ($14,800) is good at football, and Tim White ($11,500) isn’t too shabby at it, either. The two have combined for 65 catches for 992 yards and 10 majors this season while stoking the flames for bigger aspirations in Hamilton, who bids for a fifth straight win.

When given the opportunity, Kiondré Smith can also help a fantasy team, having scored 11.8 fantasy points in Week 5 and 11.1 FP in Week 7. Getting ample targets has been daunting for Smith, who has just one game over six targets this season. That could change in what could be an air show on Sunday between Bo Levi Mitchell ($15,000) and Nathan Rourke ($15,000), who have combined 22 touchdown passes and 22 completions of 30+ yards. If so, Smith could find himself in more than just a complimentary role. There’s enough upside to consider investing in Smith, who should at least be able to generate double-digit fantasy production, if not more.

Sit: Both Defences

Both the Tiger-Cats and Lions are among the top three pass defences in the league, but don’t let that fact influence you this week. With Mitchell and Rourke performing at Most Outstanding Player levels, there’s a reason the over/under on this game is high.

Scoring will be no problem for either team. This will not be a low-scoring affair. Rather, this is a game where stacking players will be tempting. There are better defences available this week, but neither will be in Vancouver on Sunday evening.