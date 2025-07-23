Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 8

Week 8 of the CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings feels like a launching point for several reliable fantasy options whose play has been less than stellar of late.

The depth at pivot this week is such that a strong case can be made for each of the top four quarterbacks to be atop the list.

However, there’s no question as to who sits at the top of the rankings at receiver, a position so deep this week that Samuel Emilus didn’t make the cut.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (19.7 Projected Fantasy Points): BC leads the league in pass defence (212.3) but has also allowed 15 completions of better than 30 yards. Rest assured Bo Levi Mitchell will add to that total Sunday night.

2. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $14,800 Salary (18.3 PFP): He’s amassed 820 passing yards and four majors in the last two games, and with Samuel Emilus back in the lineup, it feels like we’re in the midst of a Trevor Harris run that can carry fantasy lineups.

3. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (24.5 PFP): Over the past three games, Nathan Rourke is averaging 344.6 passing yards per game while accounting for seven touchdowns. He’s worth every penny to have in your lineup.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,800 Salary (18.3 PFP): Interceptions are why VA hasn’t scored more than 46.6 FP in the last two games. If he can avoid mistakes, there’s a 30 FP game in his very near future.

5. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (14 PFP): Like Adams, Zach Collaros’ production has been hamstrung by turnovers, having thrown two interceptions in three straight games. Facing a Toronto pass defence that has allowed 15 plays of 30+ yards might be the tonic to get Collaros back on track.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $13,000 Salary (16.4 PFP): James Butler didn’t have the massive workload he managed in Week 6 but comes into the showdown against his former Ticats mates having recorded at least 13 touches from scrimmage in each of the last four games. He’ll remain a focal point of the Lions’ offence.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,500 Salary (14.5 PFP): He’s carried the ball at least 13 times in each game. Dedrick Mills should also be more of a factor in the passing game after recording just one reception in two of his last three games.

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $14,500 Salary (15.8 PFP): Since opening the season with 2.1 fantasy points, AJ Ouellette has scored at least 12.7 FP in his last five games. One would not argue with having Ouellette atop the Week 8 rankings considering he faces an Edmonton defence that allows 443.6 yards per game.

4. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary (10.1 PFP): Quietly, Brady Oliveira has averaged 16.5 FP in the last two games and appears set for a breakout. He’s positioned for his first 20 FP effort of the season against the Argos Saturday.

5. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): One thing is certain: Justin Rankin will improve on his 0.4 FP from Week 6. He’s recorded the most touches among Elks players, and the offence will continue to flow through him.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,800 Salary (24.6 PFP): You know you’re a fantasy beast when scoring 15.6 fantasy points feels like a letdown. Kenny Lawler has scored in four straight games and has already reeled in 11 receptions of at least 20 yards in depth.

2. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $12,200 Salary (14.5 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. continues to make things happen after the catch, leading the league with 202 YAC while recording at least 10.8 FP in five of his last six games.

3. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $11,500 Salary (14.7 PFP): He’s scored majors in consecutive games and has scored at least 10.2 FP in all but one game this season. Damonte Coxie’s 59.4 catch rate has room to improve, giving him incredible upside.

4. Damien Alford, Calgary, $10,000 Salary (14.4 PFP): Four of his last eight receptions have resulted in touchdowns. Damien Alford has an insane 25 yards per catch and averages 20.1 depth yards per route.

5. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $10,000 Salary (18.2 PFP): End zone visits in three straight games have helped Stanley Berryhill average 19.4 fantasy points in the same span.

6. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,800 Salary (9.5 PFP): Justin McInnis is in a slump, having scored 3.6 FP or fewer in three of his last four games. The Lions will make a concerted effort to involve him more.

7. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $9,600 Salary (13.3 PFP): KeeSean Johnson caught at least four passes in each game this season and will remain a top option despite the return of Samuel Emilus.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (19 PFP): Over the past three games, Nic Demski has averaged 24.2 FP and 112.6 yards to go along with three majors.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,500 Salary (13.3 PFP): Targets are no problem for Tim White, who has accumulated 21 in the last two games. He’ll continue to benefit from defences throwing everything to slow down Lawler.

10. Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $9,500 Salary (13.5 PFP): Toronto’s struggles against the deep ball make Keric Wheatfall a strong Week 8 option after finishing with 62 yards or fewer in three straight games.

11. Kevin Mital, Toronto, $11,100 Salary (15.6 PFP): Kevin Mital has been targeted at least eight times in three of his last four games and has scored at least 10.1 FP in four consecutive contests.

12. Cole Spieker, Montreal, $9,500 Salary (13 PFP): In the two games in which he has been targeted at least 11 times, Cole Spieker has scored a total of 45.6 FP.

DEFENCES

1. Calgary, $10,000 Salary (12.6 PFP): The Stampeders have tallied at least 11 fantasy points in four of their last five, including a season-best 18 FP in last week’s win over the Blue Bombers.

2. Saskatchewan, $9,500 Salary (8 PFP): Last week marked three straight games that the Roughriders have recorded both an interception and a fumble recovery. Edmonton’s -3 turnover margin makes a fourth consecutive game a strong possibility.

3. Montreal, $9,700 Salary (7.6 PFP): Though not the high-scoring machine they were in the first two games, the Alouettes continue to be a reliable source of production.

4. Winnipeg, $7,200 Salary (5.2 PFP): Despite consecutive games of negative fantasy numbers, the Bombers should rebound against a Toronto team with a -4-turnover margin.