Cody Fajardo to start for Elks vs. Roughriders

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made a change at quarterback.

Cody Fajardo has been listed as the team’s starting pivot on their official depth chart issued on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 meeting with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 8

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Tight race for the top

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Fajardo has played backup to Tre Ford through the team’s first five games of the season. He’s seen action in all contests, however, serving as the Elks’ short yardage quarterback. The veteran has scored four touchdowns on the ground as well as a passing major in Week 6 against BC when he replaced Ford late in the contest.

Ford has thrown 984 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, connecting on 82 of 121 passes so far this season. He’s also added 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Elks are looking to improve on their 1-4 record when they head to Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday Night Football. Kickoff is 9:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/CFL+.