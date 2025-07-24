Ticats sign Canadians DB Ronan Horrall, LB Daniel Kwamou, one other

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats have signed Canadian defensive back Ronan Horrall and Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou, the team announced on Wednesday.

Horrall, 22, was selected 48th overall in the sixth round by the Tiger‑Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft and participated in the team’s training camp this season. The six-foot-two, 190-pound Ottawa, Ontario native played 25 games over four seasons (2021–24) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, recording 32 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Kwamou, 23, was selected 44th overall in the fifth round by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft. The six-foot, 224‑pound Calgary, Alberta native spent two seasons (2023–24) with the Argonauts, appearing in 13 games and registering 10 special teams tackles. He played 26 games four seasons (2018-22) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, posting 108 tackles (64 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three passes defended.

The football club also announced the following players have been released from the team:

AMER – LB – Ozzie Nicholas

AMER – RB – Shane Watts

On Thursday, the team also announced that they have signed American defensive lineman Phillip Webb.

Webb, 23, played 25 games over his final two collegiate seasons at Jackson State University, tallying 63 tackles (35 solo), 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-five, 265-pound Atlanta, Georgia native began his college career at Louisiana State University, appearing in three games during the 2021 season before transferring. He was most recently with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who signed and released him in spring 2025.