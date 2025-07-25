3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Toronto in Week 8

TORONTO — A rematch of the 111th Grey Cup steals the spotlight on Saturday night when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg is 3-2 on the season following consecutive losses to the Calgary Stampeders.

Toronto fell to the Montreal Alouettes in Week 7 and has limped to a 1-5 start.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada, CFL+ internationally and CBSSN in the U.S.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. KEEPING BIG PLAYS TO A MINIMUM

Of the 29 completions Vernon Adams Jr. had against the Blue Bombers over the past two weeks, 20 were for 10 or more yards. It’s an unsustainable stat if they hope to re-enter the win column this week. Preventing it from happening again falls on the shoulders of defensive backs Terrell Bonds, Marquise Bridges, Evan Holm and Jamal Parker Jr.

2. TURNOVERS

The Bombers turned the ball over six times last week, with quarterbacks Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler each tossing a pair of interceptions. Toronto has only four picks on the year, but has forced six fumbles and recorded 14 sacks. When the pressure comes, it’s about making smart decisions.

3. GET IT TO NIC DEMSKI

When things aren’t going well, teams need their best players to be their best players. For Winnipeg, receiver Nic Demski is among them. With seven receptions for 146 yards in Week 7, he now has 26 and 371 to go along with five touchdowns in five games. He’ll be put to the test against an Argos team that, despite their record, has been successful defending the pass, allowing the second-fewest average yards per game through the air with 268.3.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. SHORT MEMORY

In professional sports, it’s all about the next one. That’s the mindset the Argonauts have to have after surrendering 12 fourth-quarter points in a game that slipped away last week. If they let those types of tough losses linger, they risk letting the season slip away, too.

2. STOPPING BRADY OLIVEIRA

The Argos’ secondary has proven they can limit yards through the air, allowing the third-fewest completions with 114. But the run defence has been a different story, and this week, the opposition doesn’t get any easier in running back Brady Oliveira. If the Argos hope to improve on the 118 rushing yards they’re allowing per game, they’ll need the entire front — led by defensive linemen Andrew Chatfield Jr., Anthony Lanier II, Derek Parish and Jordan Williams — to step up.

3. IN NEED OF A RUN GAME RESURGENCE

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is hoping running back Deonta McMahon can make an impact for the Boatmen, and soon. McMahon will try to do damage against a Bombers front that gives up 93.8 rushing yards per game in his second start back from injury.

