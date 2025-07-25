3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 8 win over Calgary

CALGARY — The Montreal Alouettes fought until the end to take down a red-hot Calgary Stampeders team at McMahon Stadium on Thursday night.

Trailing by seven heading into the fourth quarter, the Alouettes put together three field goal drives to close out a 23-21 win.

The result was only possible due to efforts in all three phases, including a perfect night for kicker José Maltos.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined Montreal’s Week 8 win over Calgary.

57-YARD – FIELD GOAL BY JOSÉ MALTOS

There are a couple of stats from Maltos that could have made this column, including his perfect five-of-five field goal attempts, but none bigger than his 57-yard fourth quarter kick.

With his team trailing by one point and a little over a minute left on the clock, Maltos lined up for the long attempt and with no hesitation sent a booming kick that split the uprights and sealed the final score.

1 – FUMBLE FORCED BY LWAL UGUAK

The Stampeders had a seven-point lead in the third quarter and were seemingly marching their way into another score when defensive lineman Lwal Uguak punched the ball loose from running back Dedrick Mills to stop Calgary from adding to its lead.

It was Montreal’s only takeaway of the game, albeit a massive one that swung the tide in the visitors’ favour.

322 – PASSING YARDS BY MONTREAL

Pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed 30 of 40 passes for 280 yards, a major and an interception, but the Als gained 322 total passing yards due to backup Caleb Evans‘ flea flicker trick play in the first half that lead to points.

Montreal’s creativity in all phases of the game makes them a dangerous team even without starting pivot Davis Alexander.