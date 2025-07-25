Early-season frontrunners for 7 CFL Awards

With Week 8 underway, we are now officially more than one-third of the way through the 2025 season.

As such, we’ve got a decent body of work to start forming some opinions. With plenty of runway in front of us, here are some early thoughts and frontrunners for how the league’s year-end awards are shaping up.

One note: these selections were made before Montreal’s 23-21 win over Calgary on Thursday night.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

As with many of these selections, the margins between players were thin. That is true of the CFL’s premier individual award, which means opinions will likely be varied on this one. I went with Bo Levi Mitchell because he’s done an outstanding job carrying over his momentum from last season, where he was named East Division MOP.

Entering Week 8, Mitchell led the league with 1,812 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 219 attempts. That makes his total of just two interceptions, the least amongst starters, that much more impressive. Rounding things out for Mitchell is an impressive 106.2 quarterback rating as Hamilton has won four straight after dropping their first two.

Honourable mention: Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: TYRICE BEVERETTE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

In another extremely close race, it’s hard to ignore just how strong Tyrice Beverette has been for the Als. Last year’s MODP runner-up is having another stellar season with 28 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in seven outings. Furthermore, Pro Football Focus has Beverette ranked as the league’s highest rated linebacker, which includes top grades in pass rush and coverage categories.

Honourable mention: Adrian Greene, Calgary Stampeders. Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan Roughriders.

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN: NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Marshall Ferguson did a great job breaking things down earlier this week, so this one was on a silver platter. And with the way Nathan Rourke has performed in his return to the league, there just isn’t another way you can lean right now. In five starts, Rourke has posted 1,607 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a 107.2 quarterback rating.

Honourable mention: Adrian Greene, Calgary Stampeders. Kevin Mital, Toronto Argonauts.

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE: DAMIEN ALFORD | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

While we cross our fingers that Damien Alford’s lower body injury sustained Thursday night is a minor one, him leading the way amongst CFL rookies is another easy one. Alford sits tied for second overall with five touchdowns to go along with 307 yards on 13 receptions. Most importantly, Alford has forced Calgary to use him more frequently, which means we’ll start to see him included far more going forward; he’s been targeted just 17 times in six games so far.

Honourable mention: Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: JARELL BROXTON | BC LIONS

The Lions made a commitment to improving their offensive line over the winter, and it seems to have paid off. But it’s been mainstay Jarell Broxton holding down the fort from his all-important left tackle position. Broxton has anchored a Lions line that has allowed just six sacks, the lowest total in the league. BC also entered Week 8 as the league’s best passing offence with a rushing attack averaging 100 yards per game.

Honourable mention: Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders. Nick Callender, Montreal Alouettes.

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER: ISAIAH WOODEN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The only player with multiple return touchdowns this season, Isaiah Wooden has been a revelation in Hamilton after being signed late last season. Wooden has a pair of kick return house calls to his name already this year, one for 105 yards and the other for 86. Furthermore, Wooden leads the league with 538 kick return yards and 807 total return yards.

Honourable mention: Sean Whyte, BC Lions. Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVE DICKENSON | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Yes, this selection was made prior to Calgary’s second loss of the season. But honestly, Thursday’s result wouldn’t have changed things for me. That’s how impressive this Stampeders turnaround has been. After finishing ninth overall in 2024 and missing the playoffs for the first time in 19 years, Calgary has responded in style, boasting a much-improved offence and one of the league’s best defences.

Honourable mention: Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes. Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders.