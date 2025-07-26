3 keys to victory for BC, Hamilton in Week 8

VANCOUVER — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats go for a fifth straight win on Sunday night when they head to the west coast for a showdown with the BC Lions.

In Week 7, the Tiger-Cats downed the Ottawa REDBLACKS 30-15.

BC fell to the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-27.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. RECEIVERS NOT NAMED KENNY LAWLER

Tim White and Kiondré Smith stepped up with a combined 170 yards in last week’s win. If the Ticats can continue to get help from Kenny Lawler’s supporting cast, it will only open the field for the team’s star. They’ll need them, too, as the Lions lead the league in average passing yards allowed and should be an ornery bunch after coughing up an uncharacteristic 375 against the Riders.

2. ARE GREG BELL AND JOHNNY AUGUSTINE THE ANSWER?

Head coach Scott Milanovich’s offence runs through quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, but production still has to come from elsewhere. Squaring off with a strong secondary, running backs Greg Bell, who is listed as the starter, and Canadian backup Johnny Augustine will have their numbers called to ease some of the offensive load. Add in that the Lions are surrendering 122.7 rushing yards per game, and Bell and Augustine very well could be the key to finding the end zone.

3. STOUT SECONDARY

The Ticats are just fine with quarterback Nathan Rourke putting the ball in the air, given they lead the league in pass knockdowns and interceptions. Defensive backs Jamal Peters, Stavros Katsantonis, Destin Talbert and Jonathan Moxey have combined for nine of the team’s 11 picks and are tasked with keeping tabs on the Lions’ talented receivers.

BC LIONS

1. PRESSURE BO LEVI MITCHELL

Being ornery won’t be enough to right the pass defence against Mitchell, Lawler and company. The Lions front has 11 sacks on the season, but failed to record one against Trevor Harris and the Riders. It’s up to defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Mathieu Betts, who lead the team with three sacks each, to find their way through the offensive line.

2. FIND JUSTIN MCINNIS EARLY

Rourke didn’t complete a pass to receiver Justin McInnis until the fourth quarter versus Saskatchewan and went just 1-for-7 when he looked his way. Getting the ball in his hands earlier will help the pair rekindle their chemistry.

3. AYDEN EBERHARDT’S IMPACT

With how well the Ticats’ secondary is playing, Rourke will be required to spread the field. When he tries to, receiver Ayden Eberhardt should be considered a primary option. Eberhardt is averaging 16.2 yards per reception and has 78 yards after the catch.

