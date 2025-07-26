3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 8 win over Edmonton

REGINA – It was a sack party at Mosaic Stadium on Friday evening as the Saskatchewan Roughriders delivered takedown after takedown against Cody Fajardo in a 21-18 victory. The eight sacks set a new mark for the most by any team in a game this season, and pivotal plays by the defence helped Saskatchewan get over the finish line as Edmonton mounted a late comeback effort.

Receiver Samuel Emilus helped the offence make big-time plays when on the field, as Saskatchewan improved to 6-1 with the narrow win at home.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

8 – SASKATCHEWAN SACKS

No team had more than five sacks in a game this season before Friday’s defensive onslaught from Saskatchewan. Five different Riders took Fajardo to the turf, with Micah Johnson and Shane Ray each picking up a pair of takedowns.

Johnson and Ray got their second sacks on the final two plays of the game as Fajardo desperately tried to get his squad into field goal range.

113 – SAMUEL EMILUS RECEIVING YARDS

It wasn’t the lights out display on offence Riders fans have become accustomed to over the past few weeks, but in the end it was enough to get the home team over the line.

Emilus led the way for Saskatchewan’s receiving core, going for 113 yards and a touchdown score in the second quarter. He had a 43-yard catch in the second quarter and then in the third, a 30-yard catch which led to Saskatchewan’s second touchdown of the evening.

133 – EDMONTON PENALTY YARDS

The Elks picked up 11 penalties which cost them 133 yards. The Riders meanwhile had just six calls against them for 53 yards.

Two pass interference calls against the Elks’ secondary eventually led to Emilus’ 15-yard score. In the third, Nyles Morgan’s roughing the passer penalty helped the hosts get downfield, with KeeSean Johnson rounding out the drive with a touchdown. And on the final drive, a delay of game penalty against the Elks set them back 10 yards, hurting them in their chase for a late field goal.