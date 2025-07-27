3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 8 win over BC

VANCOUVER – It was always going to be a shootout between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions, and the two teams delivered a fight until the clock ran out as the Tiger-Cats were able to overcome being behind by 10 points to secure their fifth victory in a row.

Receiver Kiondre Smith was the player to watch as the Lions tried to lock down Kenny Lawler and Tim White, while Bo Levi Mitchell put on a passing masterclass with over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the BC Lions.

389 – BO LEVI MITCHELL PASSING YARDS

For a fourth time this season, Mitchell recorded over 300 yards in a game, as he tallied three touchdowns and an interception in the victory, his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season. He completed 34 of 41 attempts and averaged nearly a down with 9.5 yards per completion.

389 yards is also a season-high for Mitchell, surpassing the previous high of 336 yards by 53. After week 7 Mitchell was already the CFL’s passing yards leader with 1,812 passing yards, and now has tallied over 2,000 yards on the season.

900+ – YARDS OF OFFENCE COMBINED

Both teams recorded over 400 yards of offence and each quarterback threw for 0ver 280 yards in a back-and-forth game which saw both offences being utilized in all areas, whether it was multiple receivers making massive catches or running backs finding gaps to sprint into the end zone.

Both teams had a receiver with at least 110 yards recorded, and Hamilton had three receivers with over 60 yards while BC had three with at least 40 yards as well as a running back with over 100 yards in the win. At least two different players scored a touchdown for each team and both teams averaged at least eight yards of offence per play.

2 – KIONDRE SMITH TOUCHDOWNS

With Lawler being guarded heavily by Garry Peters, another receiver needed to step up big time for the Tiger-Cats, but luckily,they have many solid options. White, who has had back-to-back games with over 85 yards, hit the mark for a third game in a row as he tallied 86 yards, but it was Smith who made the biggest impact in the passing game against BC.

Smith led all receivers with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions, and averaged 9.9 yards per reception for the Tiger-Cats. After tallying 81 yards last week, his passed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as well as recorded his first multi-touchdown game of the season.