CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Vernon Adams Jr.
|QB
|Head
|Limited
|Damien Alford
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Kelechi Anyalebechi
|LB
|Foot
|Full
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Load Management
|Full
|Aaron Crawford
|LS
|Knee
|Limited
|Josiah Coatney
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Joshua Coker
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Adrian Greene
|DB
|Lower Leg
|DNP
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Neck
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Ben Labrosse
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Josh Love
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Jalen Philpot
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Tyler Richardson
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|Jackson Sombach
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Neck
|Full
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Samuel Carson
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Aidan John
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Muftah Ageli
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Blessman Ta’ala
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Chase McGowan
|DL
|Groin
|DNP
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV
|DL
|Back
|Full
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Gavin Heslop
|DB
|Quad
|DNP
|Charlie Ringland
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CJ Coldon
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Peter Adjey
|LS
|Hamstring
|Full
Friday, August 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, August 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, August 2 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status