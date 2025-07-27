CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Thursday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Vernon Adams Jr. QB Head Limited Damien Alford WR Hamstring DNP Kelechi Anyalebechi LB Foot Full Clark Barnes WR Ankle DNP Eno Benjamin RB Load Management Full Aaron Crawford LS Knee Limited Josiah Coatney DL Load Management Full Joshua Coker OL Ankle Full Adrian Greene DB Lower Leg DNP Justin Herdman-Reed LB Neck Full Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Load Management Full Ben Labrosse DB Hamstring Limited Josh Love QB Load Management Full Jalen Philpot WR Hamstring DNP Tyler Richardson DB Groin DNP Jackson Sombach DB Hamstring DNP

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Dru Brown QB Neck Full Bralon Addison WR Shoulder Full Peter Godber OL Hand Full Samuel Carson OL Foot Limited Aidan John DL Knee Full Muftah Ageli DL Shoulder Full Blessman Ta’ala DL Ankle Full Chase McGowan DL Groin DNP Cleyon Laing DL Knee DNP Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Back Full Davion Taylor LB Ankle Limited Frankie Griffin LB Knee Full Tyron Vrede LB Ankle Limited Gavin Heslop DB Quad DNP Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring DNP CJ Coldon DB Ankle Full Peter Adjey LS Hamstring Full

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, August 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, August 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, August 2 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status