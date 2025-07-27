Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 27, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Thursday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Head Limited
Damien Alford WR Hamstring DNP
Kelechi Anyalebechi LB Foot Full
Clark Barnes WR Ankle DNP
Eno Benjamin RB Load Management Full
Aaron Crawford LS Knee Limited
Josiah Coatney DL Load Management Full
Joshua Coker OL Ankle Full
Adrian Greene DB Lower Leg DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Neck Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Load Management Full
Ben Labrosse DB Hamstring Limited
Josh Love QB Load Management Full
Jalen Philpot WR Hamstring DNP
Tyler Richardson DB Groin DNP
Jackson Sombach DB Hamstring DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Dru Brown QB Neck Full
Bralon Addison WR Shoulder Full
Peter Godber OL Hand Full
Samuel Carson OL Foot Limited
Aidan John DL Knee Full
Muftah Ageli DL Shoulder Full
Blessman Ta’ala DL Ankle Full
Chase McGowan DL Groin DNP
Cleyon Laing DL Knee DNP
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Back Full
Davion Taylor LB Ankle Limited
Frankie Griffin LB Knee Full
Tyron Vrede LB Ankle Limited
Gavin Heslop DB Quad DNP
Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring DNP
CJ Coldon DB Ankle Full
Peter Adjey LS Hamstring Full

 

