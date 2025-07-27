Chad Kelly placed on six-game injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced Sunday that quarterback Chad Kelly has been placed on the six-game injured list.

“While much progress has been made through the injury rehabilitation process, the collective decision has been made by the team, medical personnel and Chad himself to extend that timeline by placing him on the six-game injured list,” said Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons.

“Chad’s highest priority is returning to play alongside his teammates, but ensuring a timeline that protects his long-term health is the most important consideration. Chad will continue to rehab diligently, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field soon.”

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 8 win over Winnipeg

» Winnipeg at Toronto by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

In Kelly’s absence, Nick Arbuckle has started all of Toronto’s game this season. Arbuckle has thrown for 2,007 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games. He led his Argos to their victory of the year over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night at BMO Field after throwing 316 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Argos face Winnipeg again in Week 9, in the second half of a home-and-home series, on Friday, August 1.