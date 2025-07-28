5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 8

What can a human being do in 2.14 seconds?

Well, turns out that if you’re Trevor Harris, what you can do is dissect an entire defensive alignment, find the correct read and uncork a perfect pass for a big gain.

It might have taken a bit more time for some of these other guys, but here are five PFF Stats that stand out from Week 8, including Harris’ league-leading time to throw.

KIONDRÉ SMITH | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 9 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

The Ticats are seeing their receiving group step up week after week to help them win five straight games.

This time it was Kiondré Smith, who led the league with nine receiving first downs, according to PFF, while catching 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

With Kenny Lawler and Tim White drawing attention, Smith offers a very reliable pair of hands (14 of 15 catches on Sunday) to help Bo Levi Mitchell continue with his MOP-worthy season.

TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 2.14 SECONDS TIME TO THROW

Speaking of MOP-worthy season, Harris might not lead the league in passing yards or passing touchdowns, but he’s right there with Mitchell. That’s not to say he’s not doing well in those categories (1,894 yards, 11 touchdowns), but the veteran pivot is also doing much more than that.

Not only did he lead the league in Week 8 in time to throw (2.14 seconds) according to PFF, he also tied for first in big time throws (two), and didn’t register a single turnover-worthy play.

That means Harris is finding ways to make plays without putting the ball at risk while also not giving the defence time to react. Pretty good stuff.

KEESEAN JOHNSON | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES

Another receiver that made waves in Week 8 was Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson, which is not at all surprising. That’s because No. 3 is now No. 4 in receiving yards on the season, catching 39 passes for 503 yards and two majors.

In Week 8 it was Samuel Emilus leading the way (113 yards, one touchdown), but it was Johnson making the tough catches to help the Riders move back to first in the West Division. Johnson led the league with three contested catches, according to PFF, while also coming down with nine overall catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The fact that a different Green and White receiver is making this list seemingly every week is a testament to the depth of this group.

JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS | 8 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

The BC Lions might not have come away with the win, but their running game was once again impressive in their narrow loss to the Tiger-Cats.

That’s because James Butler finished the week first in rushing first downs (eight), according to PFF, while being the only runner in Week 8 to rush for over 100 yards. If not for a miraculous comeback by Mitchell and the Tabbies we would be talking more about this Lions offence.

Overall Butler rushed 16 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

SHANE RAY | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 8 PRESSURES

Shane Ray was as dominant as ever in the Riders win over the Elks, tallying eight total pressures according to PFF to go alongside two sacks.

Still according to PFF, Ray earned a pressure on 25 per cent of his pass rushing snaps, which means he affected Cody Fajardo‘s game in one out of every four snaps on average.