Brady Oliveira’s CFL Fantasy production a reason to believe

WINNIPEG — Doubt Brady Oliveira at your own peril.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back proves time and time again that anyone who doubts him is eventually wrong and anyone who trusts him in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet is eventually rewarded.

Not that there should be any doubters left after three straight 1,000-yards rushing seasons, including a year of over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in there. But just in case there are, we’re here to remind everyone why they should never count Oliveira out.

Oliveira is one of those players that as the year progresses, so does his dominance. As the cold starts to permeate the streets of Winnipeg, the running back sends equally shivering signs to the spine of opponents lining up across from him.

It hasn’t been the most explosive start to the season for Oliveira, but the veteran still gained 260 yards over 43 rushes in only four appearances in 2025. Not impressed? Over his first four games of 2024, Oliveira rushed 53 times for 257 yards. The rest of the way? 186 rushes for 1,096 yards.

Before the season, CFL.ca sat down with the tailback to talk about why fans should select him for their CFL Fantasy lineup.

The answer – like the case for why you should always consider him for your starting running back position – was a short one.

“I would just say one word: production,” said the 2024 Most Outstanding Player.

Oliveira is already starting to heat up in 2025. Despite the temperatures having yet to drop, Oliveira had his best game of the season in Week 8, rushing 13 times for 82 yards and adding two catches for 38 yards. That was enough for 14 fantasy points, his second best mark of the year. Perhaps it was no coincidence that the elements were a factor in Toronto this week. It’s also important to note that the running back missed time with injury early in the season, but has shown in the past he’s always capable of bouncing back.

Ask Oliveira and he’ll be the first one to say that individual accolades mean nothing without team success. Last year, the Bombers slow start to the season coincided with the running back’s own slow start. That caused people on the outside to doubt both Oliveira and Winnipeg, and they responded with a Most Outstanding Player/Most Outstanding Canadian season and a run to the Grey Cup. Can they do it again?

It starts with a rematch against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, August 1. Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone and catch the game on TSN. U.S. and International audiences can watch on CFL+.