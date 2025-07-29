6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 9

Those who listened and started Kiondré Smith were rewarded with 39.8 fantasy points in Week 8 from one of our best CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet sleeper plays of the season.

Week 9 has a strong batch of low-end options who will have the chance to give fantasy users considerable bang for their buck.

QUARTERBACK

Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $12,500 Salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

Cody Fajardo was the Elks offence in Week 8, throwing for 346 yards and a pair of majors and accounted for 20 of Edmonton’s 25 rushing yards. He was effective in distributing the ball by completing passes to nine different receivers, finishing with 23 fantasy points.

With the Elks run game not to be trusted, Fajardo makes for a solid sleeper option this week against a Hamilton defence that bent but did not completely break against Nathan Rourke and BC last week. The Ticats allowed 289 passing yards yet did not allow a touchdown pass. Fajardo will present a challenge as he has thrown for three touchdowns since replacing Tre Ford late in the Week 6 defeat to the Lions. His projected 11.4 FP feels modest, yet another 20 FP is quite possible considering he will also be the lead rushing option near the goal line, having recorded four majors on the ground this season.

RUNNING BACK

Daniel Adeboboye, Ottawa, $7,400 Salary (vs. Calgary, Thursday)

The on-again, off-again saga of using REDBLACKS running backs may be back on, with Daniel Adeboboye overseeing the role of lead back. After tallying 1.3 FP in Week 6 against Hamilton, Adeboboye rebounded with 10.4 fantasy points in the Week 7 rematch, accumulating 74 yards from scrimmage on seven touches that included a 30-yard run.

Still among the league’s top 10 rushers, Adeboboye has seven rushes of at least 10 yards that includes a pair of carries of 20+ yards. His ability to get into the open field makes him an intriguing sleeper going against a Stampeders run defence that lies in the middle of the pack but ranks eighth in yards per carry. Sharing carries with William Stanback does hurt his fantasy ceiling yet Adeboboye should be able to eclipse his projected 8.8 FP by recording double digits for fantasy users for the fourth time in six games.

RECEIVERS

Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Hamilton, $5,200 Salary (at Edmonton, Saturday)

In between Kiondré Smith having the game of his career and Kenny Lawler being held to just two receptions for 29 yards laid Brendan O’Leary-Orange, who hauled in three passes for 63 yards and his first major of the season. Finishing with 15.3 fantasy points, O’Leary-Orange provided double-digit FP for the first time since scoring 10.3 fantasy points in Week 1 along with giving fantasy users (and opposing defences) a reminder of how deep Hamilton’s receiving corps is.

Don’t expect Smith to score 39.8 FP again, nor should anyone expect Lawler to record another 4.9 FP. However, do expect O’Leary-Orange to continue having a presence in the Ticats’ passing attack. Bo Levi Mitchell leads the league with eight touchdown passes of at least 20 yards in depth, and O’Leary’s ability to get behind defensive backs means he can produce fantasy points without too many targets. Projected for 7.5 FP this week, O’Leary-Orange should crack double digits against an Edmonton defence that is last in the league in passing yards allowed along with yielding a CFL-high 15 passing majors.

Erik Brooks, Calgary, $6,500 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Thursday)

With Calgary continuing to rack up injuries amongst their receiving corps, Erik Brooks becomes a strong sleeper option entering Week 9. For the second time in three games, he emerged as a low-end fantasy producer, scoring 13.6 fantasy points on five receptions for 66 yards on six targets. Brooks scored a season-best 15 FP in Week 6, proving he can be a reliable target for the Stampeders passing attack.

Although the REDBLACKS have allowed 16 completions of 30+ yards, expect Brooks to score his points underneath. However, with the Stampeders in need of fresh bodies at receiver, don’t be surprised if Brooks becomes involved in the deep passing attack. He has yet to record a target of more than 20 yards in depth but that could change. He’s projected for 7.5 FP but feels like an 11-13 FP effort lies in wait if Calgary has to go without Damien Alford and/or Jalen Philpot.

Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $8,000 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Saturday)

The absence of Tyson Philpot has helped highlight the diversity of the Alouettes passing game. Charleston Rambo scored 12 fantasy points in Week 8, one of four Als receivers who scored at least a dozen FP. The ability of McLeod Bethel-Thompson to spread the ball around plays well in considering Rambo, who has been targeted 16 times in the last two games.

Saskatchewan continues to struggle defending the pass, giving up 346 yards to Fajardo in Week 8 that included five completions of better than 20 yards. The Roughriders have allowed opposing pivots to complete better than 70 percent of their passes, meaning that Rambo and the Montreal passing game should thrive. Rambo is projected for 8.6 FP, but another game of at least 10-12 fantasy points is quite possible if Bethel-Thompson is able to punish the Riders secondary from the outset.

Jerreth Sterns, Winnipeg, $7,300 Salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

After being targeted just seven times in the first three games, Jerreth Sterns has been targeted 20 times in his last three outings, recording 13 receptions. Sterns will continue to see his opportunities rise if the Bombers are focused on using short and intermediate passes to help move the ball.

The Argos are near the bottom of the league in opponents’ completion percentage, and that will play well for Sterns, who is projected for 9.3 FP this week. Count on him approaching 12-14 FP as he and Nic Demski will be the top options for the Bombers aerial offence.