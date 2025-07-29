AMSOIL Power Rankings: Closest race in recent times

TORONTO — The race for every single position in the AMSOIL Power Rankings is as close as we can remember.

Only a slim margin separates Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders from Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the top spot.

But that’s not the only close race.

The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes are right there when it comes to the conversation for hottest team in the league, while Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have all shown reasons to believe.

Even the last two teams in the rankings are far from being out of the race and could see a big climb if they are able to string a win or two together.

Curious to see who’s at the top? CFL.ca brings you another edition of Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-1)

Last week: 2

Last game: 21-18 win over Edmonton

Next Game: at Montreal, August 2

Worth noting: The Roughriders are back on top after taking care of business at home against the Edmonton Elks in Week 8. That’s thanks to a defensive effort that stopped Cody Fajardo and the Green and Gold from putting together what would have been a remarkable comeback. Trevor Harris is in the MOP conversation by leading an offence ranked second in yards per game while the defence is third in points allowed (24.0) and first in sacks (20). Also of note is the fact that Saskatchewan ranks first in time of possession (31:26), playing the kind of ball control physical style that has become the signature of this team under Corey Mace.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2)

Last week: 3

Last game: 37-33 win over BC

Next game: at Edmonton, August 2

Worth noting: The Ticats are also led by a star veteran quarterback who is vying for the MOP award. It was Bo Levi Mitchell and the offence once again carrying the team to victory on Sunday against the Lions, putting together a 17-point fourth quarter on the road to win their fifth straight game. It’s important to highlight that Hamilton is third in yards allowed per game and first in interceptions, showcasing the type of defensive progress that combined with an explosive offence makes for as dangerous a combination as any.

3. Calgary Stampeders (5-2)

Last week: 1

Last game: 23-21 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Ottawa, July 31

Worth noting: The Stampeders go from first to third after losing at home to the Alouettes and seeing the two teams above them win their respective matchups. They were also almost overtaken by the Alouettes in these rankings, but a close margin in the matchup between the two and the fact that the Stampeders are still first in points allowed and second in points scored gives Calgary the edge. Injuries to key players like Vernon Adams Jr., star defensive back Adrian Greene and rookie sensation Damien Alford are worth monitoring going forward.

4. Montreal Alouettes (5-2)

Last week: 4

Last game: 23-21 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 2

Worth noting: All Jason Maas has done over the last three years as the head coach of the Alouettes is win. Even when his team is decimated by injuries to stars like Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander, they find a way to finish games and earn the two points. This time it was José Maltos booting from 58 yards to capture a tough road win over the Stamps. The margin between the Alouettes and the teams ahead of them in these rankings is as narrow as the margin in their last three games.

5. Toronto Argonauts (2-5)

Last week: 7

Last game: 31-17 win over Winnipeg

Next game: at Winnipeg, August 1

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts are starting to resemble the team that went all the way in 2024. After a close loss to the Als in Week 7, Nick Arbuckle and the Double Blue put it all together to dispatch the Blue Bombers at home in Week 8. Arbuckle looks more and more comfortable and Damonte Coxie is a star. Don’t count the Argos out just yet.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3)

Last week: 5

Last game: 31-17 loss to Toronto

Next game: vs. Toronto, August 1

Worth noting: Speaking of not counting a team out, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are on a three-game losing streak that is akin to their slow start of 2024. Then, the Bombers started 0-4 before eventually putting it all together on their way to making it to the 111th Grey Cup. By now we’ve learned to never count a Mike O’Shea-led Bombers squad out, but it’s important to note that all three of Winnipeg’s loss have come by two or more possessions. A rematch against the Argos at home and a Brady Oliveira looking revitalized could be the start of yet another Blue and Gold turnaround.

7. BC Lions (3-5)

Last week: 6

Last game: 37-33 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Hamilton, August 7

Worth noting: The Lions lost a heartbreaker to the Ticats at home in Week 8. BC is now first in net yards of offence (408.3), but has struggled to stop the top two teams in these rankings in back-to-back weeks. Nathan Rourke and James Butler looking as dangerous as ever is a great sign for the Leos, but they are going to have to play catch up in the West Division with Saskatchewan and Calgary starting to break away.