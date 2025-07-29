Argos sign LB Jordan Herdman-Reed, FB/REC Felix Garand-Gauthier

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday the team has signed National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed and National fullback/receiver Felix Garand-Gauthier.

Herdman-Reed (six-foot, 235 pounds) spent training camp with Saskatchewan in 2025 after playing 13 games for the Riders last season, tallying eight special teams tackles. The seven-year CFL veteran was drafted 60th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft by BC, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.

The Winnipeg native would sign with Saskatchewan in 2021 before a move to Calgary in 2023. For his career, the Simon Fraser alum has notched 96 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble across 98 games.

Garand-Gauthier (six-foot-one, 225 pounds), spent the past four seasons in Hamilton after being drafted by the Ticats in the fifth round of the 2021 CFL Draft. The Mirabel, QC native has 16 receptions for 246 yards and 31 special teams tackles in 59 career games. The Laval product won the Vanier Cup in 2018 and was a U Sports Second Team All-Canadian in 2019.