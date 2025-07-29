Elks add National fullback Jacob Plamondon to practice roster

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have added National fullback Jacob Plamondon to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Plamondon returns to Edmonton after spending the previous three seasons in the Green and Gold.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Closest race in recent times

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Originally a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022, Plamondon suited up for 44 games from 2022 to 2024 with the Double E — recording four special teams tackles playing as both a fullback and a defensive lineman.

Prior to his Canadian Football League career, the Red Deer, AB native was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup Champion Calgary Dino.