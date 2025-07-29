Honour Roll, Week 8: Malik Carney, Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats’ offensive line make the grade

TORONTO – Malik Carney, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger Cats’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 8 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

RELATED

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 8

» Tiger-Cats win fifth in a row over Lions

» Argos defeat Bombers in 111th Grey Cup rematch

» Alouettes complete fourth-quarter comeback to beat Stamps

» Roughriders’ defence brings the heat in win over Elks

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENCE

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 – BC 33

PFF Player Grade: 85.1

Season-highs in passes (34-of-41), completion percentage (82.9) and passing yards (389); fifth 300+ yard game of the season

Three touchdown passes; fourth multiple-TD game of 2025

124.9 efficiency rating

Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 5)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: DEFENCE

DB | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan Roughriders | EDM 18 – SSK 21

PFF Player Grade: 88.7

37 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles

Two sacks for a loss of 14 yards; second two-sack effort of the season

85.5 Grade on 31 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 – BC 33

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 8

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)