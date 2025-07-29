Honour Roll, Week 8: Malik Carney, Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats’ offensive line make the grade

Game Day July 29, 2025
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO – Malik Carney, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger Cats’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 8 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENCE
QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 – BC 33
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: DEFENCE
DB | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan Roughriders | EDM 18 – SSK 21
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENSIVE LINE
Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 – BC 33
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 8
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)