Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 9 picks

TORONTO — As the first third of the season has come and gone, it’s still anyone’s game on the field and on the writer picks graphic.

Pat Steinberg has some new competition at the top of the leader board with Vicki Hall tying him for first. Kristina Costabile is just two games behind and Matt Cauz and Jamie Nye are just one game behind her.

With that being said, there won’t be too much movement in the standings for the pick makers with most of them choosing the same teams in Week 9.

With most of them in agreement, that should signal an upset or two though, right?

CALGARY AT OTTAWA



Thursday, July 31

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Calgary Stampeders had a bit of a scare with their starting quarterback last week after Vernon Adams Jr. left the game with an injury. Early reports from practice indicate that the team is hopeful Adams Jr. should start on Thursday. That being said, Adams Jr. was a non-participant in practice on Monday. Coming off just their second loss of the season, the Stamps will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the nation’s capital. Dru Brown was taking first team reps at practice on Sunday, the team’s first day of prep following their Week 8 bye. Much like Adams Jr., the news is good for fans of the team and of the league after Brown didn’t finish Week 7’s game against Hamilton. Only Jamie Nye thinks Brown and his REDBLACKS win at home this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Calgary

TORONTO AT WINNIPEG



Friday, August 1

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Much like the 111th Grey Cup, the Toronto Argonauts headed into their contest against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as the underdogs and came out victorious anyways. The second half of the home-and-home will feature Nick Arbuckle once again at pivot for the Argos, with Chad Kelly being placed on the six-game injured list on Sunday. It remains to be seen who starts for the Bombers, however, after Zach Collaros left Saturday’s contest with an injury. Who gets the best of the other in the rematch of the rematch? The writers are thinking the Bombers, with or without Collaros, get the W at Princess Auto Stadium.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg

HAMILTON AT EDMONTON



Saturday, August 2

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats the hottest team in the CFL right now? You could argue they are at least one of them (more on the Riders in a minute) after winning their fifth straight contest last week against the BC Lions. Shutting down Kenny Lawler was a-okay for the Tabbies, with the rest of their offence picking up the slack, including Kiondré Smith, who hauled in 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Edmonton may have lost last week but that didn’t have anything to do with the play of their starting quarterback. Cody Fajardo put up stellar numbers in his first start of the season, throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions after completing 26 of 33 passes. Can the Elks stop the Ticats winning streak this weekend? The pick makers are thinking no and are rolling with the red hot Black and Gold.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN AT MONTREAL



Saturday, August 2

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Saskatchewan holds the best record in the CFL right now at 6-1. Their defence, as it was last year, continues to be a strength with the front seven getting eight sacks against Edmonton in Week 8. But how about Trevor Harris? The Riders pivot put up another efficient outing last week, making good on 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. The Als, on the other hand, completed a fourth quarter comeback last week against Calgary, with McLeod Bethel-Thompson picking up his first win as a starter this season. After allowing 14 points in the fourth quarter last week and scoring none in the same frame, the Riders will hope things don’t need to come down to the wire this week against Montreal. The pick selectors are thinking the Riders improve to 7-1.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan