Vernon Adams Jr. listed as questionable for Thursday

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have listed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as questionable for the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday night on their official injury report.

Adams Jr. suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the game against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 8 and did not return.

Defensive back Adrian Greene and receiver Damien Alford also suffered injuries of their own against the Als and were listed as questionable and out, respectively.

Adams Jr. is having an excellent season in his first year with the Stampeders, throwing for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding Calgary to a 5-2 start. Adams Jr. also added 139 yards and a major on the ground.

The Stampeders might turn to P.J. Walker, who took first team reps in practice during the week. Walker is also in his first season with the Red and White and took over for Adams Jr. in Week 8, completing three of seven passes for 20 yards, but was unable to help the Stamps prevent a fourth quarter comeback by the Montreal Alouettes.

Calgary travels to Ottawa on Thursday to face the REDBLACKS. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on TSN/RDS. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.