3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Calgary in Week 9

OTTAWA – Week 9 opens with the Calgary Stampeders travelling to Ottawa to take on the REDBLACKS at TD Place Stadium on Thursday night.

It’s the second straight East Division opponent for Calgary after they fell to the Montreal Alouettes, 23-21, at home in Week 8.

The REDBLACKS are hoping a bye week helps them rebound from a 1-6 record. Their only win this season came back on June 21 in Calgary.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. P.J. WALKER MAKES FIRST CAREER START

Vernon Adams Jr. is out, which means P.J. Walker will make his first career Canadian Football League start under centre. He completed three passes for 20 yards in relief of Adams Jr. against Montreal.

2. TAKING DOWN DRU BROWN

REDBLACKS quarterback Dru Brown has been banged up a couple of times this season, missing time with a hip injury and dealing more recently with a neck ailment. Ottawa has also given up the third most sacks with 15, so Stamps’ defensive linemen Clarence Hicks and Folarin Orimolade should be focused on finding their way to the pivot.

2. FORCING TURNOVERS

Calgary has forced a league-leading 20 turnovers this season. In the secondary, Adrian Greene leads the way with four interceptions, but is a game-time decision as he deals with a leg issue, while Derrick Moncrief and Justin Sambu each have a fumble recovery. They’ll line up against a team in Ottawa that has turned the ball over 17 times, third most in the CFL.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. BRALON ADDISON IS BACK

Head coach Bob Dyce gets receiver Bralon Addison back in the lineup for the first time since Week 4. In the four games he’s played, Addison has averaged 10.5 yards per reception and provides Brown with another dangerous weapon.

2. PROTECTING THEIR PIVOT

With Calgary looking to make Brown feel the pressure, it’s the job of offensive linemen Dariusz Bladek, Dino Boyd, Drew Desjarlais and Jacob Ruby to ensure he doesn’t. If they can secure the pocket, it allows Brown to make the game-changing type of plays the REDBLACKS rely on.

3. DANIEL ADEBOBOYE AND WILLIAM STANBACK

Everyone knows how important the pass game is to the REDBLACKS offence, but it was running backs Daniel Adeboboye and William Stanback who did the most damage the last time these two teams met. The pair combined for 178 yards on 19 carries in their Week 3 victory. A repeat performance may be tough, but significant production out of the backfield would be a welcome boost.

NEED TO KNOW: