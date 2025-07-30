CFL Honour Roll: Harris, Webb, Ticats’ O-line earn full marks for July

TORONTO – Trevor Harris, Damon Webb and the Hamilton Tiger Cats’ offensive line have earned full marks for July in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 5 to 8.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan (2-1 in July; 6-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 92.7

84-for-107 passing (78.5 per cent) for six touchdowns

1,088 total passing yards, including 425 in Week 6 – ninth career game with 400+

In Week 7: 23-of-30 passing (76.7 per cent) for 395 yards and a season-high three touchdowns

Two CFL All-Week selections (Weeks 6 and 7), including Player of the Week Honours in Week 7

Honourable mentions:

90.1 | QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton

89.7 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: DEFENCE

DB | Damon Webb | Calgary (3-1 in July; 5-2 overall)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 89.8

261 total defensive snaps

16 defensive tackles, including a season-high eight in Week 5; 26 on the season

Two interceptions returned for touchdowns – Weeks 5 and 7, both against Winnipeg; ties career-high of two TDs set in 2024

90.2 Grade on 181 coverage snaps

Honour Roll All-Week selection in Week 5 (DB)

Honourable mentions:

84.0 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

83.2 | LB | Derrick Moncrief | Calgary

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger Cats (4-0 in July; 5-2 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JULY