Quarterback Zach Collaros ruled out vs. Argos

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t have their starting pivot for the matchup against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Quarterback Zach Collaros has been listed as out in the team’s final injury report ahead of Week 9.

Collaros suffered an injury in the first half of the game against the Argos in Week 8 and did not return for the final two quarters.

The pivot will now be absent from the rematch. The next in line to start is likely quarterback Chris Streveler, who took over for Collaros last week and completed 11 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

So far in 2025, Collaros has completed 90 of 124 passes for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Bombers and Argos complete a home-and-home at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, August 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/CTV. U.S. audiences can catch the game on CBSSN and International fans can watch on CFL+.