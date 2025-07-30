Riders sign National DL DeShawn Stevens

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman DeShawn Stevens, the team announced on Wednesday.

Stevens (six-foot-two, 255 pounds) signed with the BC Lions in December 2024, suiting up for one game. Prior to the Lions, he was selected in the first round (sixth overall) by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Draft where he played in 20 games over the next three seasons, recording eight defensive tackles and 10 stops on special teams.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 9 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Closest race in recent times

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Collegiately, the Toronto native played for the University of Maine Black Bears from 2017 to 2020, registering 211 total tackles (including 22 for a loss), 12 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 29 games. He appeared in 10 games (starting three) in 2017, with the highlight being a 14-tackle game In 2018, Stevens received the Walter Abbott Award as the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player and earned a spot on the All-CAA Second Team.

Stevens transferred to West Virginia for the 2021 season, in which he registered 12 tackles in 12 games.