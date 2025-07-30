Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 9

The Week 9 rankings for CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet are balanced across the board, with quarterback the most intriguing position.

As usual, the receiver rankings are stacked, so much so that Justin Hardy — one of the most reliable fantasy pass-catchers — is not among this week’s top 12.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (21.5 Projected Fantasy Points): Bo Levi Mitchell has scored at least 17.4 fantasy points while throwing for at least two majors in four of his past five games. A third consecutive 300-yard game is in the offing against Edmonton’s league-worst pass defence.

2. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $14,800 Salary (18.4 PFP): Like Mitchell, Trevor Harris has been on a roll in finding the end zone, having thrown multiple majors in three of his last four starts. Harris has averaged 21.4 FP in his previous three games and should still be considered a strong start despite facing a tough Montreal secondary.

3. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $13,100 Salary (17.4 PFP): Interception-free for the first time this season in Week 8, Nick Arbuckle will take another exam against a Winnipeg pass defence he successfully passed for a season-best 23.2 FP last week.

4. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $12,500 Salary (11.4 PFP): The Ticats secondary did not allow a passing major to Nathan Rourke last week. They’ll be hard-pressed to repeat the feat against Cody Fajardo, who has brought life back into an Elks receiving corps that has struggled with consistency all season.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $14,000 Salary (15.9 PFP): Dedrick Mills rebounded from a season-low 9.8 fantasy points with a 19.8 FP effort against the Als that included a pair of touchdowns. The Stampeders will be without Vernon Adams Jr., making Mills’ potential for a heavy workload a must-start.

2. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $14,200 Salary (15.2 PFP): Six straight games of double-digit production. Even against Montreal’s second-ranked run defence, AJ Ouellette remains a valuable asset to the Riders’ passing game, which assures he will still reward his fantasy users.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (11.7 PFP): Hard to believe we’re into August and Brady Oliveira has yet to score a touchdown. He should see more touches if the Bombers are without Zach Collaros in their rematch against the Argonauts, enhancing his chances of snapping his scoreless drought.

4. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $10,200 Salary (11.8 PFP): Greg Bell is a sure bet to continue scoring double-digit fantasy points. The question is how much he can produce against a struggling Edmonton defence. Don’t be surprised if Bell sits atop the Week 9 fantasy scoreboard.

5. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $8,900 Salary (12.1 PFP): Justin Rankin scored 8.6 FP in his last two games and has nowhere to go but up. His climb will be helped by facing a Hamilton run defence allowing a league-high 5.5 yards per carry.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (21.3 PFP): A fifth game of at least 20 fantasy points is a strong bet against an Edmonton defence yielding 319.7 yards per game, so just forget about Kenny Lawler’s Week 8 numbers.

2. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $12,500 Salary (16 PFP): Damonte Coxie has scored majors in three straight games while averaging 19.9 FP in the same span. Only Lawler has more depth yards (1,048) than Coxie’s 887.

3. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (12.1 PFP): Ottawa’s passing game will not be as bad as it was in Week 7. That means Eugene Lewis is due for a rebound effort after averaging 17.8 FP in his three previous games.

4. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $10,700 Salary (11.7 PFP): With Tyson Philpot sidelined, the Alouettes have several receivers who could fit this spot. Tyler Snead takes it after scoring 17.3 fantasy points in Week 8 and enters Week 9 with the fifth-most receiving yards in the league.

5. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (16.3 PFP): Nic Demski had just 5.6 FP in Week 8, cooling off a run that saw him score at least 16.4 FP in his three previous games. Regardless of who’s atop the depth chart at pivot, look for Demski to return to form.

6. Kevin Mital, Toronto, $11,400 Salary (15.2 PFP): The league’s most sure-handed receiver (89.4 percent catch rate), Kevin Mital has recorded at least five receptions in his last six games. He’s averaged nine targets in his past three contests and will continue to be a focal point of Toronto’s pass-happy offence.

7. Tim White, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (13.7 PFP): Tim White has quietly scored 31.5 FP in the last two games, catching 14 of his 16 targets for 155 yards. He’ll have an excellent opportunity to snap his four-game touchdown drought against the Elks, who are tied with the Lions with a league-high 15 passing majors allowed.

8. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (13.7 PFP): Coming off his second game of at least 20 fantasy points, KeeSean Johnson’s sure hands have been on display in the past three games, catching 19 of 25 targets.

9. Dominique Rhymes, Calgary, $11,000 Salary (11.4 PFP): Dominique Rhymes should see a higher volume of targets as the Stampeders contend with a receiving unit that is without three Week 1 starters.

10. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (12 PFP): The most reliable of the Elks receivers, Steven Dunbar Jr. has scored at least 10.5 fantasy points in four of his last five games and comes off scoring his first major of the season in Week 8.

11. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (16.1 PFP): Dohnte Meyers managed just two targets in Week 8, but the Riders’ passing game is too good for him not to be as limited. Count on a strong rebound.

DEFENCES

1. Calgary, $9,900 Salary (11 PFP): The Stamps have a chance to score double figures in fantasy points against a REDBLACKS offence that has committed 17 turnovers.

2. Saskatchewan, $9,800 Salary (8.9 PFP): The Riders did not record an interception for just the second time this season but scored at least four fantasy points in each game.

3. Winnipeg, $8,200 Salary (6.2 PFP): Despite losing in Week 8, the Blue Bombers still recorded five sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

4. Montreal, $9,500 Salary (5.9 PFP): The Als have forced 17 turnovers, third-most in the league.