3 keys to victory for Toronto, Winnipeg in Week 9

WINNIPEG – The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers wrap up a home-and-home at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football.

It was Toronto who walked away with a 31-17 victory in Week 8 at BMO Field.

Winnipeg is trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. QUARTERBACK CLARITY

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle has some certainty after the Argonauts placed Chad Kelly on the six-game injured list as he recovers from a leg injury that’s kept him sidelined all season. It comes at a time when Arbuckle should be playing with confidence after throwing for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their win last week. But facing a team for a second time comes with its challenges, and defensive backs Evan Holm and Jamal Parker Jr. will try to build on what they learned a week ago.

2. RUN GAME BY COMMITTEE

The Argos have been searching for answers to a run game that’s averaging a league-worst 56.6 yards per game. They combined for 116 on 24 carries, led by Khalan Laborn’s 50-yard performance, in the two teams’ first meeting. Having similar success this week will be the true test as the Bombers’ front has surrendered the third fewest yards on the ground.

3. JANARION GRANT GETTING THEM STARTED

Janarion Grant can put points on the board without the offence ever stepping on the field, thanks to his elusive return game. He has 10 career punt return touchdowns and three by way of kickoff returns, including one this season. Putting Arbuckle in strong positions to start drives will only help the overall offensive game plan.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. CHRIS STREVELER STARTS

Quarterback Zach Collaros is set to miss this week’s game with a neck injury after taking a hard hit in Toronto. So, it will be Chris Streveler taking on the responsibilities under centre in his place. Fortunately for head coach Mike O’Shea’s squad, Streveler has been in this situation before. He threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns when Collaros missed the team’s season opener versus BC in Week 2, a game the Bombers won 34-20. Against the Argos last Saturday, Streveler completed 11 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown following Collaros’ exit.

2. OFFENCE FROM THE LEGS OF BRADY OLIVEIRA

Whenever Winnipeg is without its starting quarterback, more emphasis is put on running back Brady Oliveira. Oliveira totalled 82 yards on 13 carries a week ago and will likely see plenty of action again.

3. REFOCUS THE DEFENCE

The 438 net yards of offence the Bombers gave up last week were well above their season average of 368. As a defensive unit, they have the lowest completion percentage against at 62 per cent and shutting down Arbuckle and his receivers will put more pressure on the Argos running backs as they try to string together consecutive strong performances, something they’ve struggled to do.

