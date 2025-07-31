Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

P.J. Walker will make his first career CFL start. He has three completions for 20 passing yards and 19 rushing yards on the season.

The Tiger-Cats’ last six-game winning streak came in 2019.

Marc Liegghio has made his last 33 field goal attempts for the league’s longest active streak and the fourth longest all-time.

Nick Arbuckle recorded his third 300+ yard game of the season, matching his 2019 personal best. He has thrown multiple TDs in three straight games.

Last week, Saskatchewan held Edmonton to 25 rushing yards on 9 carries (2.8 avg) – the second-lowest total in a game this season. Over the past two weeks, the Riders have yielded 68 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.6 avg).

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 9 below:

RELATED

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 9

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Game Notes Calgary at Ottawa Download PDF Toronto at Winnipeg Download PDF Hamilton at Edmonton Coming Soon Saskatchewan at Montreal Coming Soon

CATCHING FIRE

Last week, Kiondré Smith collected a league-wide season-high of 14 receptions, besting his previous mark of nine, set in 2023 and matched in 2024.

Smith’s feat was the 21 st game in which a player has made at least 14 catches.

game in which a player has made at least 14 catches. He is part of a 10-way tie for 12 th all-time. Seven players are tied for fifth with 15, while four are tied for the all-time record at 16: Terry Greer | TOR | 1983 Brian Wiggins | CGY | 1993 Derrell Mitchell | TOR | 1998 Arland Bruce III | HAM | 2010

all-time. Seven players are tied for fifth with 15, while four are tied for the all-time record at 16: Two players have reached 14+ twice: Darren Flutie (14 in 1994 and 15 in 1997) and Derrell Mitchell (16 in 1998 and 14 in 2000).

Among Canadians, Smith from Markham, Ont., sits tied for second with Justin McInnis (2024). Andy Fantuz holds the record at 15, set in 2016.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Last week, East Division teams went 3-0 against the West, evening the inter-division record at 5-5.

CGY (5-2) at OTT (1-6)

Week 3: OTT 20 – CGY 12

With his next win, Dave Dickenson will become the 13 th head coach to reach 90 CFL victories.

head coach to reach 90 CFL victories. P.J. Walker will make his first career CFL start. He has three completions for 20 passing yards and 19 rushing yards on the season.

Dedrick Mills is averaging 77.7 rushing yards per game, with three 90+ efforts, but he has yet to reach the century mark this season. He has seven rushing TDs this season; Calgary’s franchise mark is 14, set by Tony Stewart in 1994.

The REDBLACKS have won the teams’ last four matchups.

Dru Brown owns a 3-0 record against the Stampeders.

Justin Hardy (3,129) needs 80 yards to pass Margene Adkins (3,208) for 10 th all-time on Ottawa’s receiving list.

all-time on Ottawa’s receiving list. Bralon Addison needs 62 receiving yards to reach 3,000 in his career.

TOR (2-5) at WPG (3-3)

Week 8: WPG 17 – TOR 31

Toronto has won the teams’ past three regular season matchups.

Nick Arbuckle recorded his third 300+ yard game of the season, matching his 2019 personal best. He has thrown multiple TDs in three straight games.

Last week, Damonte Coxie posted a career-high 145 receiving yards and extended his TD streak to three games. In his career, he is five catches away from 150 and 56 receiving yards shy of 2,500.

DaVaris Daniels needs 15 receiving yards for 6,500; he is one of three active players with 40+ TD receptions (alongside Eugene Lewis and Nic Demski).

Kevin Mital, in his second year, has 27 catches for 278 yards over the last four games.

Winnipeg has won six of the teams’ last seven matchups at Princess Auto Stadium.

Last week, Brady Oliveira had 13 carries for 82 yards (6.3 avg). He sits fifth in rushing yards (260), despite playing in four games.

Tony Jones registered two sacks, six defensive tackles and one special teams tackle last week.

HAM (5-2) at EDM (1-5)

The Tiger-Cats’ last six-game winning streak came in 2019.

Hamilton leads the league in points (32.1 per game), passing yards (316.0 per game) and passing TDs (15).

The Tiger-Cats are tied for the fewest sacks allowed (seven).

Hamilton has won the teams’ last five matchups in Edmonton.

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 16-4 against Edmonton. In his last four games, he has passed for 1,314 yards and 11 touchdown passes. At 41,224 passing yards, he is 132 shy of besting Doug Flutie (41,355) for ninth all-time.

Marc Liegghio has made his last 33 field goal attempts for the league’s longest active streak and the fourth longest all-time.

Cody Fajardo has a 6-1 record versus Hamilton. His 346 passing yards last week was the 16 th 300+ game of his career.

300+ game of his career. Last week, nine players on the Elks recorded a reception. Steven Dunbar Jr. led the way with five for 82 yards and a touchdown

Nyles Morgan has recorded back-to-back games with seven defensive tackles.

SSK (6-1) at MTL (5-2)