REDBLACKS down Stampeders to grab first home win of the season

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS defeated the Calgary Stampeders 31-11 on Thursday night to secure a much-needed victory in the nation’s capital. Three interceptions by the Ottawa defence including a fourth-quarter pick six by Alijah McGhee helped the REDBLACKS earn their first home win of the season, bringing an end to a four-game skid.

Dru Brown was at the helm for the hosts after exiting with an injury in Week 7. He threw for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as one interception. Receiver Justin Hardy came down with those two majors for Ottawa, while Eugene Lewis led all receivers with 110 yards on five catches.

Quarterback P.J. Walker made his first CFL start on Thursday night, manning the controls for Calgary’s offence in place of the injured Vernon Adams Jr. He went 20-37 for 273 yards, delivering a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and throwing for three interceptions.

Dominique Rhymes was the leading receiver for the Stamps, collecting four of his 11 targets for 103 yards, including his 29-yard score in the fourth quarter. Dedrick Mills could only muster 11 yards on seven carries as Calgary’s typically explosive run game struggled to penetrate Ottawa’s defensive front.

Thursday’s ballgame began with a pair of punts on the opening possessions. On Calgary’s second go of things on offence, a short-lived drive ended with a Rene Paredes field goal try from 53 yards out. That kick sailed wide and into the hands of Kalil Pimpleton who maneuvered down the right sideline for a 54-yard return. The hosts were unable to make the most of the positive field position, kicking it back to Calgary.

Walker and the Calgary offence came to life on their third series, with Calgary’s pivot combining with Rhymes for catches of 25 and 33 yards respectively. Paredes came back onto the field to get the game’s first points with a 37-yard field goal.

The Ottawa offence flipped the switch to follow up Calgary with a score of their own in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Starting the drive from Calgary’s 52, Brown threw for three first downs on a six-play drive. From 12 yards out, Brown connected with Hardy in the end zone to find the game’s first touchdown.

Shortly after the first touchdown came the first turnover of the contest. Amari Henderson came up with his first interception of the season as Walker failed to deliver to Daylen Baldwin downfield. A strong tackle by Derrick Moncrief on William Stanback on second down prevented Ottawa from moving the chains and producing any points off of the turnover.

Brown threw a 29-yard pass over the middle and ran for 16 more to bring his team back into the red zone. A couple of more plays by Moncrief stopped the REDBLACKS from making it back-to-back touchdown drives. He nearly had a pick-six as he got in between Brown’s pass to Keelan White. He then covered up Bralon Addison just outside the end zone as Ottawa would have to settle for a field goal to go up 10-3.

Ottawa quickly got the ball back after Calgary made it consecutive two-and-outs. Lewis got on the end of a deep throw by Brown to give the REDBLACKS 40 yards. Then, after the three-minute warning, Brown connected with a wide-open Hardy in the end zone to open up a 14-point lead for the home team.

The Stamps searched for some more points before halftime but instead the Ottawa defence was able to produce another takeaway. Walker overthrew a pass intended for Rhymes and Deandre Lamont was there to make the interception as Ottawa held on to their 17-3 advantage at halftime.

The REDBLACKS started the third quarter with the football but weren’t able to hold onto possession for long. On the first play of the half, Brown sent a pass over the head of Stanback, instead finding Jaydon Grant. Walker manufactured a six-minute drive for the Stamps but unfortunately Paredes’ second miss of the night resulted in just a sole point for the lengthy offensive series.

Calgary’s defence continued to punish early in the second half after forcing the turnover off of Brown. Folarin Orimolade and Miles Brown got to Brown for back-to-back sacks during Ottawa’s second drive. The REDBLACKS were forced to punt on their third possession of the half as they were shutout in the third quarter..

With Walker in possession at the start of the fourth quarter, it was the Ottawa turn to make another big play on defence. This time it was McGhee picking off the Calgary quarterback, going 61 yards to the house to make it 24-4.

Later in the quarter, Walker was able to secure the first passing touchdown of his CFL career. After a nice toss to Tevin Jones down the left sideline, Walker rifled a pass through the middle into the gloves of Rhymes for a 29-yard score. Ward’s extra point made it 24-11 with 5:49 to go.

Ward failed to hit on his 43-yard field goal attempt after the three-minute warning, giving Calgary possession at their nine-yard line. Lorenzo Mauldin took Walker down at the one-yard line to nab his first sack of the year and on the next play, Dustin Crum just about managed to break the plane for his fourth rushing score of the year. Ward knocked in his extra point as the REDBLACKS would take it 31-11, getting their first home victory of the season.

Next week, the REDBLACKS travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts on Saturday, August 9. Later that evening, the Stampeders round out Week 10 with a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium.