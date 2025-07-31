Tevaughn Campbell fined for action in Week 8

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued one fine from Week 8.

Saskatchewan defensive back Tevaughn Campbell has been fined for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: