3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Edmonton in Week 9

EDMONTON – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are rolling.

They take a five-game winning streak on the road to Edmonton for a game against the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night.

The Ticats’ most recent win came in Week 8 when they downed the BC Lions 37-33.

Edmonton lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders a week ago to fall to 1-5.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. COOL UNDER PRESSURE

Good teams find ways to win, like Hamilton did last week in BC. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to help his team to a comeback victory. Now it’s about carrying the momentum into Edmonton.

2. LEG OF MARC LIEGGHIO

Hamilton’s offence is firing, and a big part of it has been kicker Marc Liegghio, who’s 18-for-18 in field goal attempts. When the offence puts the team in a position to score, it’s important that they capitalise, and Liegghio has done just that.

3. KENNY LAWLER CREATING SPACE

Receiver Kenny Lawler’s impact extends away from the ball. With so much of a focus on him, it can open up space for his fellow receivers and Kiondré Smith, Tim White and Brendan O’Leary-Orange have all shown the ability to step up when their star is covered.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. CODY FAJARDO FOLLOWS UP

Edmonton was looking for a spark offensively when they made a quarterback change and went with Cody Fajardo against the Riders. Fajardo would go on to complete 26-of-33 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, but success in professional sports is about consistency, and he’ll now have to deal with an impressive secondary that’s allowed a league-low five passing touchdowns.

2. KEEPING THE POCKET CLEAN

Saskatchewan sacked Fajardo eight times, and the Elks have given up 20 on the season. This week, it’s going to come down to Fajardo’s ability to get rid of the ball quicker and an offensive line led by David Beard, Martez Ivey and Mark Korte giving him time to do so.

3. LETTING JUSTIN RANKIN AND JAVON LEAKE RUN

The Elks are coming off a game in which they carried the ball nine times for 25 yards, four and 20 of which came from their quarterback. Squaring off with a pass defence as talented as the Ticats’ suggests more will be needed from running backs Justin Rankin and Javon Leake.

