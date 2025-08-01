3 keys to victory for Montreal, Saskatchewan in Week 9

MONTREAL – A showdown of top teams closes out a Saturday doubleheader and Week 9 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The West Division-leading Roughriders defeated the Edmonton Elks in Week 8.

Montreal took down the Calgary Stampeders.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. PUTTING ON PRESSURE

The Roughriders had eight sacks against Edmonton, and finding their way to McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be a focus. Defensive lineman Malik Carney had two of those sacks and knows the former Argos pivot well from his time with the Ticats.

2. COVERAGE DOWNFIELD

Montreal has been getting big performances from several receivers, whether it was Tyler Snead’s 103 yards last week or 129 from Cole Spieker in Week 7. Regardless of who Bethel-Thompson turns to, Rolan Milligan Jr., DaMarcus Fields and Marcus Sayles need to step up for a secondary that sits last in passing yards allowed per game with 331.6.

3. CONTINUE TO MANAGE THE CLOCK

Saskatchewan leads the league in time of possession, averaging 31:26 with the ball. Featuring a passer as efficient as quarterback Trevor Harris and a rusher as strong as AJ Ouellette, they need to continue to find a way to stay on the field for extended drives, and in turn, keep Montreal’s offence on the sidelines.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. PASS GAME SUPPORTING CAST

Head coach Jason Maas’ team has to navigate another week without receiver Tyson Philpot and now Austin Mack, who’s out with an ankle injury. If there’s good news, it’s that Snead and Spieker have stepped up when the ball has been thrown their way. Maas will also look for more from Charleston Rambo and Regis Cibasu to round out the air attack.

2. LIMIT TIME AND SPACE

The Alouettes’ 26 pass knockdowns rank second in the CFL, and maintaining tight coverage will be important against the accuracy of Harris. Defensive back Kabion Ento has three of the team’s eight interceptions but is a game-time decision as he deals with a calf issue, while Lorenzo Burns has 25 defensive tackles.

3. HOUNDING TREVOR HARRIS

The other way the Als can keep Harris from executing at a high level is to force him into rushed decisions. As a team, Montreal has 16 sacks, good for second best, while the Riders have allowed nine. Defensive linemen Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Shawn Oakman, and linebacker Tyrice Beverette, have accounted for half of those. With the Riders boasting a league-best 73.8 completion percentage, keeping points off the board starts with making Harris work for everything he gets.

