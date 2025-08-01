5 under-the-radar overperforming players heading into Week 9

TORONTO — Plenty of big names were discussed during the CFL’s off-season. Bo Levi Mitchell, Kenny Lawler, Trevor Harris, Brady Oliveira and all the other suspects are stars and their play on the field warrants all the analysis about their game.

But every season there are players that were not drawing as much attention in the off-season but end up playing big roles when June rolls around.

Here are five players who are still flying under-the-radar but have overperformed expectations so far in 2025.

RELATED

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 9

» Quarterback Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot heading into Week 9?

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

NICK ARBUCKLE | QB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I know what you’re thinking, how can the 111th Grey Cup MVP fly under-the-radar? Well, that’s because despite his heroics last November, the pivot was still waiting to see what would come next in his CFL journey. Chad Kelly, the starting quarterback for the Double Blue, continues to rehab a leg injury he suffered in last year’s Eastern Final, giving way for Arbuckle to show his Grey Cup performance was not just a one-off show.

So far in 2025 Arbuckle ranks second in passing yards (2,007) and is also tied for second in passing touchdowns (11). The pivot is also second in passing first downs (100) according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a quarterback that was contemplating his life after football not that long ago.

Arbuckle has been especially efficient over the last two weeks, a one-point loss to the Alouettes in Montreal and a 31-17 win against the Blue Bombers in Toronto. In these two games Arbuckle completed 50 of 71 passes for 558 yards, four touchdowns and just one interceptions.

TIM WHITE | REC | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tim White is quietly having yet another stellar season for the Tiger-Cats. I say quietly because his teammate Kenny Lawler is drawing all the headlines with his 673 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. But the numbers show that White is still a big part of an explosive Ticats offence that needs multiple threats to really open up their passing game.

In comes White and his 38 receptions for 434 yards working the underneath for the Tabbies while Lawler stretches the field. It is a perfect 1-2 combination and they could have a case for the best receiver duo in the CFL right now.

White is also fourth in receiving first downs (25), trailing only Keon Hatcher (32), Lawler (29) and KeeSean Johnson (27), according to PFF.

TYLER SNEAD | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

If you told us that Tyler Snead would rank fifth in receiving yards after eight weeks, we might not believe it. That’s because the veteran has already amassed 440 receiving yards in seven games after gaining a total of 253 yards over an equal seven appearances in 2024.

With injuries to Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack early in the season, Snead has stepped up to lead the Alouettes in receiving yards early in 2025. Snead also has only one drop over 40 targets this season according to PFF, while ranking sixth in receiving first downs with 21.

STANLEY BERRYHILL III | REC | BC LIONS

Stanley Berryhill III doesn’t get targeted often, but when he does, good things happen. The Lions receiver is only 15th in targets in 2025, but is tied for second in receiving touchdowns.

Over 40 targets, Berryhill III scored five touchdowns, which means that every eight passes thrown his way, one becomes a touchdown. Among players with at least 20 targets, only Nic Demski and Lawler have a better ratio than Berryhill III (special shout out to rookie Damien Alford, who grabbed five touchdowns over only 17 targets).

KEVIN MITAL | REC | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

There are a lot of receivers on this list, but rightfully so as pivots have been spreading the ball around to more than just their No. 1 targets.

That’s where the second-year Kevin Mital comes in, leading the league in receptions with 42. Mital who, like Arbuckle, was also a pivotal part of the team the Grey Cup win over the Bombers, is enjoying a breakout season in his second year with the Double Blue.

One of the most sure-handed pass-catchers in the CFL (42 catches over 47 targets), Mital is arguably just as good of a complement to Damonte Coxie as White is to Lawler.