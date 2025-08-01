Follow CFL

Bombers vs. Argos kickoff remains as scheduled

WINNIPEG — The game between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers remains scheduled for 7:30pm CT/8:30pm ET.

The AQHI+ at Princess Auto Stadium is currently seven ahead of tonight’s game between Toronto and Winnipeg.

Conditions are forecasted to continue improving throughout the day. Per the CFL/CFLPA Weather Protocol, AQHI+ must be seven or below for players to warm-up/play.

The CFL office, competing teams and CFLPA will continue to monitor the situation.

