3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 9 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats can do no wrong. They emerge from Week 9 with a sixth straight win, holding off the Edmonton Elks in a 28-24 thriller on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

After starting the season 0-2, the Ticats have rolled to an East Division-leading 6-2 record and — behind the MOP-level play from Bo Levi Mitchell — show no signs of slowing down.

The Elks kept pace with the Tabbies throughout the game until a third-quarter weather delay disrupted their rhythm. For a second straight week, they fell heartbreakingly short of an upset despite looking much better under new starter Cody Fajardo than their 1-6 record suggests.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

RELATED

» Ticats hold off Elks behind Bo Levi Mitchell’s three TDs

» Depth Charts: HAM | EDM

» Hamilton at Edmonton by the numbers

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Elks

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

3 – BO LEVI MITCHELL PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Another week, another surgical performance from Mitchell. The Ticats pivot completed 30 of 42 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns en route to passing Doug Flutie (41,355) for ninth on the CFL’s all-time passing list. Mitchell wasted no time getting on the board, capitalising on a strong opening kickoff return by threading his first pass of the game 29 yards to Kiondré Smith for the score. He struck next in the second quarter, dancing around pressure in the pocket to deliver a dime to Tim White at the sidelines of the end zone.

Mitchell saved his best for last, coming through in the clutch with a 27-yard strike to White with the game on the line. In his last two outings, the veteran has thrown for 739 yards and six touchdowns, adding to his league-leading figure of 18 passing majors.

9 – REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD DEFENSIVE PLAYS

The Elks’ offensive line struggled to handle the Ticats’ creative blitz packages — none more disruptive than linebacker Reggie Stubblefield. The 26-year-old racked up nine defensive plays, including a sack and two tackles for loss. While his was the only sack on Fajardo, his constant presence in the pocket pestered the Elks’ rhythm throughout. Stubblefield made his biggest impact on Edmonton’s final drive, meeting Justin Rankin in the backfield twice for losses as the Elks searched for the equaliser or go-ahead score.

38.9 – EDMONTON SECOND-DOWN CONVERSION RATE

A major issue holding Edmonton back this season has been its league-worst second-down success rate, converting only 41.9 per cent of attempts entering Week 9. That number dipped again Saturday against a stingy Hamilton defence that’s allowed the third-fewest yards per game.

The mismatch materialised in the second quarter, when the Ticats stuffed short-yardage quarterback Cole Snyder twice at the goal line to force a turnover on downs and halt the Elks’ first-half momentum.

While Fajardo was highly efficient — completing his first 16 passes — the Ticats’ defence stepped up in key moments to get the ball back to their offence.