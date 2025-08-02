3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 9 win over Montreal

MONTREAL — The Saskatchewan Roughriders put on a dominant performance on Saturday night, with all three phases contributing to their victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

Brett Lauther was good on four of his five field goal attempts, but it was the offence and the defence that were the shining stars in the 34-6 win that improved the Riders to 7-1 on the season.

Dohnte Meyers was a standout in the game. The Rider defence did their part as well, not allowing the Alouettes to score a single touchdown.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders win over the Montreal Alouettes.

RELATED

» Riders dominate Als in seventh win of season

» Depth Charts: SSK | MTL

» By the Numbers: Saskatchewan at Montreal

136 – DOHNTE MEYERS RECEVING YARDS

Dohnte Meyers was one of the favourite targets for Trevor Harris on Saturday night, with the receiver hauling in five of the six passes thrown his way.

He tallied 136 yards in the victory, averaging 27.2 yards per catch and added 48 yards after the catch. The five-foot-10, 190-pound receiver made a handful of big plays, hauling in two passes of over 30 yards, and had a pair of second down catches as well.

0 – TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED

The Roughriders defence was sensational at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

They did not allow a single touchdown by the Montreal Alouettes, only allowing their opponent to score two field goals.

Mike Rose and Shane Ray had quarterback sacks while Jameer Thurman had a pick. They were active on the ball as well, with C.J. Reavis, Malik Carney, Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Tevaughn Campbell all getting knockdowns. Nelson Lokombo had three knockdowns himself.

3 – TURNOVERS FORCED

They say winning the turnover battle is usually the key to victory. And the Saskatchewan Roughriders did just that on Saturday night.

The Riders defence forced three critical turnovers on the evening, a pair of turnovers on downs and an interception by Thurman, while their offence stayed perfect with zero giveaways.

They capitalized on those turnovers as well, scoring 11 points on a touchdown, a field goal, and a punt single.