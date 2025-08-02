Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

News August 2, 2025

Bo Levi Mitchell moves to 9th on all-time passer list

Paul Swanson/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — Bo Levi Mitchell‘s storied career just got another chapter.

The veteran pivot has moved to ninth on the all-time passer list, passing Doug Flutie (41,355) after going over 132 passing yards in the game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Mitchell reached the milestone mark in the second quarter on a six-yard completion to Jevoni Robinson.

RELATED
» Rewind: Bo Levi Mitchell moves into top 10 on all-time passer list
» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

Earlier in the season, Mitchell passed Tracy Ham (40,534) to move into 10th on the list. He hit that mark in the fourth quarter of the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 7.

Heading into the Week 9 game against Edmonton, Mitchell had thrown 2,201 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!