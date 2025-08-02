Bo Levi Mitchell moves to 9th on all-time passer list

EDMONTON — Bo Levi Mitchell‘s storied career just got another chapter.

The veteran pivot has moved to ninth on the all-time passer list, passing Doug Flutie (41,355) after going over 132 passing yards in the game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Mitchell reached the milestone mark in the second quarter on a six-yard completion to Jevoni Robinson.

Earlier in the season, Mitchell passed Tracy Ham (40,534) to move into 10th on the list. He hit that mark in the fourth quarter of the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 7.

Heading into the Week 9 game against Edmonton, Mitchell had thrown 2,201 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.