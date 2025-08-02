Riders dominate Als in seventh win of season

MONTREAL — The Saskatchewan Roughriders were dominant on offence and defence in their 34-6 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

The visiting Riders had the lead throughout the contest at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium and did not relinquish it. Saskatchewan won the time of possession and turnover battles, with their defence forcing three turnovers and their offence committing none.

Dohnte Meyers was the big play target for Trevor Harris, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, with the receiver hauling in 136 yards. KeeSean Johnson and Tommy Nield scored receiving touchdowns in the team’s seventh victory of the season, while short yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens notched a major himself.

Brett Lauther got in on the scoring as well, making good on four of his five field goal attempts.

The Roughrider defence held Montreal, who fell to 5-3, to just two field goals and 169 yards of net offence on the night. Jameer Thurman had an interception while Shane Ray and Mike Rose each recorded a quarterback sack in the win that improved Saskatchewan to 7-1.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected on 15 of 26 passes for 126 yards and an interception in his team’s loss.

Trevor Harris and co. hit the field first on Saturday night and put seven points on the board on their opening drive. Starting just on the Alouettes side of midfield, Saskatchewan moved the chains into scoring position on a drive that included a pair of gambles on third-and-short that Tommy Stevens converted on. Stevens finished off the drive as well, coming in on first-and-goal on the one and plunging in for the score. With the convert, the Riders took a 7-0 lead.

After that touchdown, the defences on either side flexed their muscles with both teams punting on the ensuing four drives, each having to punt twice, as the opening quarter came to a close. After the first quarter, the Riders defence had a bit of an edge however, holding McLeod Bethel-Thompson to just nine passing yards and no points and winning the time of possession.

Following a Montreal two-and-out to open the second quarter, Harris and the Rider offence went to work. Starting on their own 31, the visitors began moving down the field into the Als territory. A few plays into the drive, a 26-yard completion to Tommy Nield and a too many men penalty (10 yards) on Montreal moved Saskatchewan down to the Als’ 32-yard line. Three plays later, on the 13 and on second down, Harris found Nield again, this time in the end zone for six points. With Lauther’s convert, Saskatchewan’s lead increased to 14-0 with 8:37 left in the half.

Bethel-Thompson and the Als offence picked up a first down on their next possession but were stalled on the Riders 48-yard line. That brought out kicker Jose Maltos on third down to attempt a 56-yard field goal. He had the leg and then some, sending the ball straight down the middle of the uprights, and cut Saskatchewan’s lead to 14-3 with just over five minutes left on the clock.

Saskatchewan waited no time to respond with points of their own. Harris began the drive with a big play, a 58-yard completion to Dohnte Meyers, bringing his team down to the Als’ 12-yard line. After two rushes, Stevens got back into the game on third-and-short trying to draw Montreal offside. The Als didn’t bite, however, setting up a 17-yard field goal try. Lauther was good on the kick, increasing Saskatchewan’s lead to 17-3 inside the three minute warning.

Just when it looked like Montreal was moving the chains as they were trying to get more points before the half ended, the Rider defence had other plans. Jameer Thurman jumped in front of the intended target, Regis Cibasu, and hauled in an interception. Montreal’s defence bailed out their offence though, forcing the Riders to a two-and-out. Joe Couch’s punt sailed into the end zone, giving Saskatchewan a single point off the turnover, the final point scored in the first half.

With lighting in the area, the game was delayed for 25 minutes during the break.

The second half started with a promising drive for the Alouettes, as they started to move down the field. But the Rider defence didn’t let the longer break deter them from continuing their dominance from the first half. Bethel-Thompson aired it out to Tyler Snead, who wasn’t able to hang on to the pass with Nelson Lokombo coming in and causing the incompletion. Maltos connected on another long field goal, this one from 54-yards, cutting the Riders lead to 18-6.

Meyers and Harris continued their connection from the first half with another big play, this one for 32 yards, on the second play of the visitor’s ensuing drive to bring the Riders down to the Montreal 31-yard line. After a seven yard rush from AJ Ouellette and an incompletion on second-and-three, Lauther trotted out onto the field for a 32-yard field goal attempt. It was good and Saskatchewan increased their lead to 21-6 with just under nine minutes left in the third frame.

The defence continued to dominate for the visitors with the Alouettes going for it on third down on their next possession. Shane Ray sacked Bethel-Thompson and Caleb Sanders scooped up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone but after review by the replay centre, it was ruled that Bethel-Thompson was down with contact before the score. Montreal head coach Jason Maas challenged for roughing the passer on the play but it was unsuccessful and it was officially a turnover on downs.

KeeSean Johnson got in on the scoring, with the Riders cashing in on the turnover with six points. Johnson hauled in a perfectly placed pass from Harris at the back corner of the end zone to cap the four play drive. With Lauther’s convert, Saskatchewan increased their lead to 28-6 with four minutes remaining in the third frame.

Caleb Evans took over for Bethel-Thompson at quarterback on Montreal’s next possession.

Brett Lauther booted another field goal five minutes into the fourth quarter, connecting on his 32-yard attempt. That increased the Riders lead to 31-6.

The Alouettes then went back to Bethel-Thompson when they hit the field again, trying to spark their offence, but they were unable to score any points on the drive.

Inside the three minute warning, Lauther’s 43-yard field goal hit off the upright. When Montreal hit the field again, the Rider defence forced another turnover on downs. Lauther came right back out to try another field goal after the turnover, this one from 48 yards. He was good this time around, adding to their lead (34-6) with 55 seconds left on the clock.

Next up for the Roughriders is a bye week in Week 10 while the Alouettes host the Edmonton Elks on Friday, August 8.