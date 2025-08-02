Ticats hold off Elks behind Bo Levi Mitchell’s three TDs

EDMONTON – Bo Levi Mitchell outlasted Cody Fajardo in Saturday’s quarterback duel, pushing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 28-24 win over the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Ticats pivot completed 30 of 42 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his league-leading total to 18. Mitchell passed Doug Flutie (41,355) for ninth on the CFL’s all-time passing list, now sitting at 41,574 yards in 148 games.

Kiondré Smith followed up his 14-catch, 138-yard explosion in Week 8 with another big performance, hauling in seven of the 12 tosses his way for 138 yards and a touchdown. Tim White also popped in the receiving game, scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winner, as the Ticats secured their sixth straight victory and improved to 6-2.

Fajardo was efficient in his second start, going 20-for-25 for 257 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The veteran pivot didn’t throw an incompletion until the fourth quarter, completing his first 16 passes — a personal best and tied for the ninth longest streak of consecutive completions in CFL history.

Justin Rankin notched 133 yards from scrimmage — 64 receiving and 69 rushing — but it wasn’t enough as the Elks fell in another close one, dropping to 1-6.

Isaiah Wooden got the Ticats started in style, running back the opening kickoff 75 yards to give Mitchell a short field at Edmonton’s 29. It only took one play from there, with Mitchell hitting Smith in stride down the seam for six. Marc Liegghio hit the extra point as the Tabbies took a speedy 7-0 lead.

Fajardo picked up where he left off following his 346-yard outing in Week 8 — Edmonton’s best passing total of the season. He completed his first four throws for 54 yards, including a 25-yarder to Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Rankin finished the drive with a 10-yard rushing major. Vincent Blanchard’s convert tied things up at 7-7.

After the one-play scoring drive to open, Mitchell stayed hot on Hamilton’s second possession. He connected on five straight passes for 57 yards, flashing on a second-and-nine play where he evaded pressure to deliver a 26-yard sideline dime to Smith at the two. Greg Bell punched it in from there, and Liegghio’s kick restored the Ticats’ seven-point lead.

Fajardo stayed perfect to open the second quarter, hitting Arkell Smith and Steven Dunbar Jr. for gains over 20 yards — including a clutch second-and-long strike to Smith. The Elks marched to the goal line, where Cole Snyder punched in his first career touchdown, and Blanchard’s convert capped the quick response.

After forcing a second straight two-and-out, the Elks went back to work. Fajardo absorbed a big hit while connecting with Kaion Julien-Grant on a 47-yard catch-and-run, and Javon Leake added an 18-yard burst up the middle to get deep in the red zone. Snyder lined up at the one looking for his second major, but the Ticats stuffed him on back-to-back tries to come away with a big goal-line stand.

Backed up and running out of time in the half, Mitchell completed five passes to cross midfield — climbing to ninth on the CFL’s all-time passing list — but the Elks clamped down from there, with Kenneth Logan Jr. notching a sack to keep it 14-14 at the break.

Fajardo finished the first half 11-for-11 with 186 yards.

The Elks leaned on Rankin to start the second half. After Leake set the tone with a 47-yard kickoff return, Rankin took all four touches for 53 yards on the drive — including a 21-yard gain where he pinballed past a couple of would-be tacklers before being forced out. He capped it with a 13-yard touchdown on a wheel route, slipping wide open to the corner. Blanchard’s extra point gave Edmonton a 21-14 lead.

Two possessions later, the Ticats dialled up the aggression. Mitchell’s gutsy third-and-seven conversion — a 50-yard missile to Smith — kept the drive alive, and White closed it out with a toe-tap touchdown. Liegghio’s kick tied the game once again.

Right before the end of the third quarter, the game was paused for an hour and 15 minutes due to weather with lightning in the area.

The break in the action swung momentum to the defences, with the teams trading punts to start the fourth. Cody Grace didn’t get what he wanted on his second boot of the frame, but the Elks punter was first to the ball and jumped on it for the recovery in instant scoring position. Edmonton stalled soon after, settling for a 33-yard field goal from Blanchard to take a 24-21 lead.

The Ticats’ offence couldn’t respond on the ensuing drive, but their defence bailed them out for another shot. Fajardo tracked Dunbar Jr. on a go route down the seam, but Stavros Katsantonis closed in, timed his jump perfectly, and ripped the ball away.

With five minutes left, Hamilton started to hurry as they worked downfield looking for the go-ahead score. On second-and-11, Mitchell found the soft spot in the zone and pinned a 27-yard dart to White for a clutch score — his second of the night. Liegghio stayed true on the extra point as the Ticats took a four-point lead.

The Elks had two minutes to respond and came close, but Julien-Grant couldn’t hold on to Fajardo’s pass in the end zone, turning the ball over on downs and sealing the win for Hamilton.

The Ticats return home in Week 10 to close out their season series with the BC Lions on Thursday, August 7, while the Elks head to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on August 8.