CFL Injury Reports: Week 10
TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
BC LIONS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Thursday, August 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are not practicing until Tuesday. Their first injury report of the week will be published August 5, 2025
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
The BC Lions did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report of the week will be published on Monday, August 4, 2025
EDMONTON AT MONTREAL
Friday, August 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
OTTAWA AT TORONTO
Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
WINNIPEG AT CALGARY
Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status