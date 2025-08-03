CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Thursday, August 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are not practicing until Tuesday. Their first injury report of the week will be published August 5, 2025

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Sunday. Their first injury report of the week will be published on Monday, August 4, 2025

EDMONTON AT MONTREAL

Friday, August 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

OTTAWA AT TORONTO

Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

WINNIPEG AT CALGARY

Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status