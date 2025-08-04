MMQB: 6 veterans excelling at a high level in 2025

Bo Levi Mitchell is the first name that comes to mind when thinking about a veteran still excelling at an extremely high level.

In his 13th CFL season, 35-year-old Mitchell leads the league in almost every passing category and has been a driving force as the Tiger-Cats made it six straight wins with Saturday’s 28-24 triumph over Edmonton.

But the two-time Most Outstanding Player isn’t the only experienced CFL player still getting the job done at an impressive clip in what many call a “young man’s game.”

As we approach the midway mark of the 2025 season, here are six other vets still amongst the best at what they do.

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Perhaps so much focus has been on Mitchell the last two seasons because it felt like his career was on the ropes as he was phased out by the Stampeders and started his transition to Hamilton. But we couldn’t do a list like this without including Trevor Harris, who is neck-and-neck with Mitchell in the MOP conversation while guiding the league’s top team.

One of the most efficient and accurate passers in league history, Harris is having a season for the ages at the age of 39. Also in his 13th CFL campaign, Harris leads the league with a 75.2 per cent completion rate and 119.7 quarterback rating to go along with 2,183 yards and 13 touchdowns. It’s been neat seeing Harris go toe-to-toe with Mitchell in 2025 knowing they entered the league at the same time.

GARRY PETERS | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

Now in his ninth CFL season, and seventh with the Lions, Garry Peters continues to excel at boundary corner, one of the game’s most challenging positions. Despite a frustrating season at times for the 3-5 Lions, 33-year-old Peters has been a bright spot on defence. In eight games, Peters has racked up 25 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble while also getting strong grades from Professional Football Focus.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

A reliable dual-threat option out of the backfield since entering the league in 2017, Sean Thomas Erlington is quietly having a career campaign with his hometown Als. At 328 rushing yards and three offensive touchdowns in eight outings, Thomas Erlington is within a few weeks of setting new marks in both categories; his previous bests were 371 and five, respectively.

MICAH JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

At a league best 7-1, it shouldn’t surprise anyone the Riders have two players listed here. And in his 12th CFL season, it also shouldn’t be a shock to see Micah Johnson get one of these nods. Despite turning 37 in late June, Johnson remains one of the league’s most disruptive interior lineman and is up to three sacks in eight games. Alongside Mike Rose (who almost cracked this list himself), Johnson makes up one half of the league’s most dominant defensive tackle duo.

NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

It’s crazy to think that 31-year-old Nic Demski is in his tenth year, but here we are. Initially used in more of a hybrid offensive role with plenty of run responsibility, Demski has evolved into one of the league’s most reliably dangerous receivers in recent years. After adding 67 yards on five catches in Winnipeg’s 40-31 win over the Argos on Friday, Demski is up to 484 yards to go along with five touchdowns. If this pace keeps up, Demski is on track for a third straight season over 1,000 yards and could easily surpass last year’s career high of 1,030.

CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Starting his CFL career in 2017, Cameron Judge has done a little bit of everything in his return to the Argos. Acquired in a big off-season trade with Calgary, Judge has been a bright spot in a generally frustrating season for the defending champs. In eight appearances, Judge sits second overall with 48 defensive tackles to go along with two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

QUICK HITS

We all know Kenny Lawler is torching defences in his first year with the Ticats. But in a somewhat similar vein as above, let’s not forget about Tim White when talking about the league’s best receivers. White has quietly racked up 512 yards and four touchdowns for red hot Hamilton, which puts him on pace for a fourth straight year over 1,100 yards. Oh, and he just happened to catch the game winner as Hamilton came from behind again on Saturday.

Finally, we have a new member of this season’s group of exciting returners. That’s because Trey Vaval of the Bombers put the league on notice as the driving force of Friday’s win over Toronto. Vaval became the 17th player in CFL history to return two kicks for touchdowns: a 93-yard kick return and a 97-yard punt return, both in the first half. Rookie Vaval, who also rotates into Winnipeg’s defensive backfield, now leads the league with 449 yards returning kicks and sits second with 886 total return yards.