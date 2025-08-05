5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 9

There are so many playmakers around the CFL that it’s hard to choose just five standout performances from Week 9.

Players like Damonte Coxie and Eugene Lewis continue to dominate at receiver, while Bo Levi Mitchell does his thing at quarterback. That’s not to mention Trey Vaval’s pair of touchdowns for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

That said, there are always a few stats that jump off the page due to a high degree of difficulty or sheer uniqueness. Here are five PFF stats that stand out from Week 9.

KIONDRÉ SMITH | TIM WHITE | REC | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 10 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS COMBINED

It felt unfair to single out just one of the two between Kiondré Smith and Tim White. Sure, Smith had more yards (138) compared to White (78), but the latter had more touchdowns (two to one) and was equally as important moving the chains through the air.

This Tiger-Cats passing offence is very much a strength in numbers led by Bo Levi Mitchell, with Kenny Lawler joining White and Smith as a three-headed monster that has been seemingly impossible to contain.

Smith and White both tied for the league lead in Week 9 with five receiving first downs, according to PFF, while also catching 14 of 16 passes thrown in their direction. On a day that Lawler did not post his usual video game numbers, White and Smith more than picked up the slack for the Tabbies.

TREVOR HARRIS | QB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 4 BIG TIME THROWS / 0 TURNOVER-WORTHY PLAYS

Trevor Harris just continues to play mistake-free football. Better yet, he is making big play after big play without putting the ball in harm’s way. That’s exactly what you want from a quarterback.

In Week 9 it was no different as Harris took down one of the best defences in the CFL, gaining four big time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays according to PFF. That’s all while completing 19 of 27 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on their way to a 34-6 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Justin Rankin has a case as the most elusive running back in the CFL right now.

According to PFF, Rankin has forced 19 missed tackles in only 56 attempts in 2025, ranking second in the category despite rushing 55 fewer times than the first-place James Butler.

Rankin once again led the league in Week 9, registering six missed tackles forced in only 12 attempts.

C.J. REAVIS | LB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 1 PASSING FIRST DOWN ALLOWED

With the passing game at a high level across the league, it’s more important than ever to have defenders that can play the pass. In comes C.J. Reavis and his one passing first down allowed over seven targets.

Reavis was tied for third most targeted defender in Week 9 but allowed only 25 receiving yards and one first down, according to PFF. That’s all while also having one pass batted down, a forced incompletion and zero missed tackles.

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 8 TOTAL PRESSURES / 4 BATTED PASSES

Speaking of passes being batted down, Willie Jefferson. What, that sentence seems incomplete? So is every pass thrown in Jefferson’s direction.

Batting down passes is not all that Jefferson can do. The veteran also led the league in Week 9 in pressures with eight. That’s one sack, one hit and six hurries for yet another disruptive performance for No. 5 in the win against the Toronto Argonauts.