5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-like trades in the CFL

In July 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks, Danilo Gallinari, and two more first-round swaps to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for six-time (now nine-time) All-Star Paul George.

Just over six years later, the Thunder are reigning NBA champions. Gilgeous-Alexander is a three-time All-Star and the 2025 Most Valuable Player, scoring champion, and Finals MVP. And Jalen Williams, taken with one of those five first-round picks, is riding shotgun on an Oklahoma City squad giving off legit dynasty vibes.

I think it’s safe to say it’s a deal that worked out very nicely for the Thunder.

And now hometown hero Gilgeous-Alexander returns to Hamilton for Thursday’s showdown against BC, better known as “Shai Rally Day”. With that in mind, here are five recent-ish CFL trades that set one team up for serious success going forward. And one even includes Gilgeous-Alexander’s Tiger-Cats…

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

» MMQB: 6 veterans excelling at a high level in 2025

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

MITCHELL GOES EAST

Of course, that would be Hamilton’s late 2022 acquisition of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

With the Stampeders looking to go in a different direction under centre, and with Mitchell’s contract expiring a few months later, the Ticats acquired the two-time Most Outstanding Player in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and future considerations. About a month later, Mitchell signed a three-year deal with Hamilton.

After a frustrating first year, Mitchell’s resurgence has been one of the great recent CFL stories. Mitchell led the CFL with 5,451 passing yards and 32 touchdowns last season, the former being a career high, and was the East Division nominee for MOP. And Mitchell’s pace hasn’t slowed down this year; he leads the league with 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight starts.

TORONTO GETS CERESNA

The Argos raised a ton of eyebrows in January 2024 when they acquired defensive tackle Jake Ceresna from Edmonton, sending Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and a seventh-round pick the other way. It wasn’t a trade anyone had on their radar, but it sure did work out well for Toronto.

Ceresna, now back in Edmonton via free agency, was a perfect fit in his one year with the Argonauts. As part of an elite Toronto front four, Ceresna tied for the league lead with eight sacks to go along with 29 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. Earning All-CFL honours for a second time in his career along the way, Ceresna wrapped up last season by helping Toronto to their second Grey Cup title in three years.

THE WINDING PATH TO WINNIPEG

I’m not sure if there’s a better “rags to riches” single season story than what Zach Collaros experienced in 2019. Starting the season with Saskatchewan, Collaros sustained a concussion in Week 1. With Cody Fajardo stepping into the void and excelling, the Riders flipped Collaros to Toronto for a fourth-round pick in late July. Then, just over two months later, Collaros was moved again in a deal that changed everything.

On deadline day, the Argos sent Collaros to Winnipeg for first and third-round picks. It was a nice return for a guy that never suited up for Toronto but was exactly what the Bombers needed at the time. Since then, Collaros has won two Grey Cups, appeared in three more, and was named back-to-back MOP in 2021 and 2022.

A BIG DAY FOR VA

It’s early yet, but it sure does look like Calgary’s big splash last December is going down a similar path. With BC committed to Nathan Rourke upon his CFL return in August 2024, we all knew Vernon Adams Jr. was going somewhere. And, in need of an upgrade at quarterback, the Stampeders pounced on a rare chance to acquire a franchise player.

Calgary sent a pair of second-round picks to the Lions and agreed to a fourth-round pick swap to bring Adams into the fold, and he’s come as advertised. In seven starts, Adams has thrown for 1,913 yards and nine touchdowns as the 5-3 Stamps have engineered an impressive turnaround after a ninth place finish last season.

THE RICKY RAY TRADE

We couldn’t have a conversation like this without mentioning Toronto’s acquisition of Ray in December 2011. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Argos added the Hall of Fame quarterback from Edmonton, sending a first-round pick, quarterback Steven Jyles, and kicker Grant Shaw the other way.

The deal paid immediate dividends for Toronto. With home field and in front of more than 53,000 people, Ray led the Argos to a memorable 100th Grey Cup win less than a year later. That was followed by another Grey Cup triumph in 2017, and three East Division All-CFL nods before Ray announced his retirement in May 2019.